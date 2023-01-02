Chanel West Coast sizzled in a super-short dress. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Watch out, 2023! Chanel West Coast rang in the New Year, looking like an absolute goddess in a revealing minidress that left little to the imagination.

The 34-year-old California girl showed off her post-baby body in the sparkly ensemble, which featured a plunging neckline, ruffled skirt, and chic belt around her trim waistline.

Chanel enhanced the look with glitzy jewelry, a tiny matching handbag with a shiny bow, and a pair of strappy silver platform heels.

She wore her voluminous brunette locks in graceful waves flowing over her shoulders with a striking center part.

Oh, and of course, her face was a literal work of art, with the perfect amount of eye makeup and lip gloss.

She wished her fans a Happy New Year, adding, “Hope everyone had a great night and cheers to 2023 being a fresh start for us all! 🥂✨🤍 Fave pic 1-3?”

Chanel West Coast celebrated the New Year with boyfriend Dom Fenison

Chanel posed alongside her boyfriend and “best friend” Dom Fenison for some New Year’s magic under a firework sky.

The couple started dating in early 2022 and recently took their relationship to new heights with the birth of their first child.

The blonde bombshell wore the same figure-flattering dress as she counted down to the new year, sharing a sweet midnight kiss with her love.

A portion of the celebratory caption read, “So excited for this next chapter of my life with Dom and Bowie. 2023 i’m ready for you!”

Chanel West Coast showed off her famous figure to promote Coasty Swim

Chanel took to Instagram over the weekend to promote her line Coasty Swim, a 100% eco-friendly swimwear brand based in sunny California.

The gorgeous television personality sizzled in a blue and pink floral number that beautifully accentuated her petite frame.

She struck three stunning poses by the ocean, including one with both arms overhead and one with her back to the camera, showing off her peachy behind.

Chanel’s love for the environment shines through in the collection, as each garment is made with recycled materials.

The women-centric collection includes sizes and styles to encourage body positivity and self-love.

Chanel has big plans to extend Coasty Swim, adding additional sizes and offerings for men and children.

When talking about the ultimate goal, she said, “I want people to see these bikinis and think I want to go on vacation and I want to have a fun time.”