American TV star Chanel West Coast is ready to announce something big and made sure to present a tantalizing teaser to her fans and followers to prepare them.

The 34-year-old mother and star of MTV’s Ridiculousness shared a sultry image of herself standing in what looked to be a doorway or entranceway with a dark curtain as her backdrop.

Chanel kept both arms outstretched to the sides of the opening with a serious look on her face. For the stunning shot, she rocked an oversized white jacket which she left unbuttoned, revealing her lingerie underneath.

The MTV personality wore a white bikini top with yellow, blue, and pink flowers scattered across it.

She paired it with frilly white bottoms and wore eye-catching accessories, including multiple beaded necklaces and dangling white bead earrings.

Chanel had dark lashes and brows to go with a glossy pink lip. Her wavy brunette locks flowed to both sides of her face and past her shoulders.

“I move onward, the only direction/Can’t be scared to fail in the search of perfection,” Chanel wrote in part of her caption, referencing Jay-Z’s song On to the Next One.

“Comment if you ready for big news,” she wrote, adding a funny face emoji.

Fans react to Chanel’s stunning photo and potential announcement

With Chanel revealing she has some big news on the way, it prompted some to take notice and venture guesses at what she could announce. Other fans marveled at the beautiful visual and praised her for looking fantastic after having a baby last year.

“Don’t leave ridiculousness,” one follower wrote in the comments, practically begging the MTV star to stay on the long-running show.

“Didn’t you just have a baby? You look fantastic,” another individual commented.

“Searching for perfection? I’d say you made it,” yet another fan commented on Chanel’s photo.

Chanel’s fans react to her latest Instagram share. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

The tease from Chanel is the latest from an MTV star indicating they have a big announcement on the way. Monsters and Critics also reported that The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas teased he had “a major announcement” coming soon. However, it appears that the two announcements are unrelated.

Chanel shares announcement about her Coasty Swim brand

Chanel didn’t take too long to update her fans and followers on what she had in store. She recently shared an Instagram video clip set to her song Versace Mami. It features a stunning poster with Chanel and details about her upcoming event.

“#LosAngeles I’m debuting my line @coastyswim & performing @preview_models fashion show this Saturday 3/26! Get tickets now @ link in bio🤘🏼,” she wrote in her caption.

Chanel is the CEO and founder of Coasty Swim, a 100 percent eco-friendly clothing brand. The items are designed in California with sizes ranging from extra small to extra large and worldwide shipping.

Chanel’s Coasty Swimwear currently offers just seven items for sale on its website, which is powered by Shopify. Prices start at $59.95 for the Ocean Breeze Skirt, a coverup to $65 for the bikini tops and bottoms. Those bikinis include the Princess Bottoms and Top in pink or the Reversible Top and Bottoms in blue.

According to Eventbrite details about Chanel’s upcoming show, the CyberPunk 2023: Preview Models Runway Production will take place Saturday, March 25, at Academy LA on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. The event is scheduled to span three hours beginning at 6 p.m. PDT.

Chanel will be there along with Frankie J, DJ Hunny Bee, LA designers, and the Preview models. As of this writing, seats cost $60, with the price of admission to enter the venue and stand set at $10. More details are available at Eventbrite.