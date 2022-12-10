Chanel West Coast showed off her legs in a gorgeous green dress. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast brought Christmas vibes to the red carpet as she attended a winter party hosted by the brand Revolve.

The singer, rapper, and television personality rocked a green minidress and a fur coat to enjoy the winter festivities.

Chanel stepped out in a Revolve dress for the occasion, wearing a little green number from the brand Majorelle.

The chiffon dress featured a frilly balconette neckline, and the fabric was decorated with a felt applique animal print design.

The neckline plunged showing off Chanel’s voluptuous curves in the dress which also highlighted her toned legs due to its short length.

She layered the vibrant dress with a black fur-paneled coat which kept her warm while still being fashion-forward.

The Ridiculousness star wore her long shiny locks in a middle parting while rocking a gorgeous glam curl.

She accessorized the festive fashion with a tiny silver glittering purse and silver-heeled sandals.

Posting a reel to Instagram, the video clip showed her arriving at the party with her boyfriend Dom Fenison.

The pair recently welcomed a baby girl to the world, who they named Bowie Breeze.

The newborn was amusingly spotted in the comments complimenting her mother, writing, “Lookin good mom! 😁💖🎀.”

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast

Boyfriend Dom approved of Chanel’s outfit choice, choosing to comment with snowflake and fire emojis.

Fake snow was shown in the video falling over the partygoers, which Chanel referred to in the caption, writing, “It’s snowing in LA tonight @revolve winterland party 🤗❄️☃️🤍 #revolvewinterland.”

Chanel West Coast shows baby bump for Coasty Swim

The new mom kept herself busy during pregnancy as she prepared to launch her brand new eco-friendly swimwear line, Coasty Swim.

The line officially launched last week with a capsule collection consisting of three bikini styles and a cover-up skirt.

Chanel modeled some pieces from her collection when she was 5 months pregnant, showing off her growing baby bump in the stunning pictures.

The pieces can be mixed and matched with other items in the collection, with the brand even selling a reversible bikini for a two-in-one purchase.

Chanel modeled a bandeau-style bikini top with puff sleeves in a pretty floral print and paired it with purple bikini bottoms.

Speaking to Daily Mail Online about the new collection, she said, “I wanted cute, sexy styles that are also flattering on the average body type.”

She did extensive research into which styles of bikini were the most commonly purchased by the average woman.

Chanel revealed it had been a passion project of hers that she’d spent “years working on to get right.”

She concluded, “I want people to see these bikinis and think I want to go on vacation and I want to have a fun time.”

Chanel West Coast rocks orange miniskirt for cute holiday snap

Chanel and boyfriend Dom celebrated Thanksgiving as a family of three this year following the arrival of their daughter, Bowie Breeze.

The Versace Robe singer shared a cute family snap with her fans over the holidays as they all wore coordinated outfits.

Chanel wore a white knitted turtleneck with a shiny orange miniskirt for the holiday, while boyfriend Dom rocked a brown turtleneck and cream pants.

Baby Bowie was as cute as a button dressed in a cute orange polka dot skirt with matching headband with bow.

Her tiny sweater featured a cute little turkey on the front and text that read, “my 1st Thanksgiving.”

Chanel looked incredible post-pregnancy and beamed from ear to ear as she celebrated the holidays with her newly formed family.

She wrote in her caption, “Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for so much but mostly my family. These 2 are my whole world and I love them with all my heart.”

The beauty continued, “I’m beyond grateful that God has blessed me with @domfenison & @bowiebreeze and this has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food lol 🙏🏼🦃🧡🤍.”