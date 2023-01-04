Chanel West Coast revealed her post-baby body in a bikini after giving birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, in early November. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison in November, but the MTV star was back in her swimsuit less than three months later.

The rapper glowed in a new social media post featuring three parts.

Chanel chose her Instagram to share her newest bikini pictures, delighting her followers while posing in paradise.

Chanel geotagged South Miami Beach, Florida, the location where paparazzi caught the musical artist and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison.

Although Chanel and Dom were loved up in the pictures, the rapper’s latest share was all about her and her swimwear line, Coasty Swim.

Chanel’s 3.6 million IG followers were the lucky recipients of the post showing Chanel backed by sunny skies and palm trees.

Chanel West Coast shows post-baby body for Coasty Swim

Chanel started the carousel strong with her back to the camera, showing the rear of her pink swimsuit. The rapper pivoted her hips and pointed her toe, with a drink in hand and glasses on her face.

She wore a pink bikini with high-cut bottoms and colorful patterns, including paisley and hearts.

Chanel’s Coasty Swim top was also colorful and supportive, with ties featured throughout, keeping the piece in place.

Chanel’s dark locks were in a bun atop her head, with pieces of her bangs framing her famous face.

Chanel got even more animated in the second shot, adding a colorful wrap that sat on her hips, perfectly matching the bikini. She faced the camera, showing the frilly underwire that decorated the bikini top.

Chanel raised her arms in the air and flashed peace signs and a smile as the new mom appeared to be catching a vibe.

Finally, Chanel sat with her feet in the pool and her back to the camera.

In her caption, she asked fans to select their favorite look. She also directed fans to her website, where they could purchase a bikini like the one she wore.

Chanel West Coast releases swimsuit line, Coasty Swim

Chanel released Coasty Swim in September while heavily pregnant with her daughter, Bowie.

A pregnancy belly didn’t stop the bold reality star from showing off her new designs, however.

Chanel revealed her baby bump while showing off a few of her new swimsuits.

And just months after giving birth to Bowie via C-section, Chanel was back in her element, soaking up the Miami sun and showing her latest designs.

2023 might be a prosperous year for the hustling reality star, who always seems to have a new venture up her sleeve.