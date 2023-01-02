Chanel West Coast shows off post-baby glow in a flirty bikini for beach day with Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast showed off her post-pregnancy body during a beach day with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Two months after giving birth to her daughter, Chanel West Coast was glowing and stunning in a bikini as she hit the beach with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison. The new parents were spotted enjoying New Year’s Day in Miami Beach, Florida.

They seemed to have left their daughter, Bowie, with a sitter as they went jet skiing and soaked in the sunshine.

West Coast showed off her post-baby body while repping her swimwear line, Coasty Swim. For the beach day, she slipped into a gorgeous pink floral bikini that will soon be added to her line.

She also had a swim skirt to match her ruffled floral bikini, and she wrapped it around her waist while leaving the beach with Fenison. Fenison went shirtless and donned a pair of simple black swim trunks as he walked alongside her.

The pair went barefoot and carried their sandals in their hands along with their other belongings. They were still damp from jet skiing, and water droplets glistened on their skin and hair.

West Coast further accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses while Fenison wore a thin silver chain around his neck.

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison celebrated post-baby New Year

The young parents seemed to enjoy their beachy baby-free New Year’s Day as they left the beach walking side-by-side with relaxed expressions, wet hair, and sandy feet.

Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, enjoyed a baby-free New Year’s Day on the beach. Pic credit: SBCH/BACKGRID

West Coast still had that post-baby glow about her as she sizzled in her pink bikini. Meanwhile, the beach day was only part of their getaway to Miami over the holiday weekend.

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison got a break from parenting during a Miami getaway. Pic credit: SBCH/BACKGRID

Shortly after sharing her family Christmas photos, West Coast took to Instagram to announce she had arrived in Miami for New Year’s Eve. She called herself a “Miami mami” and dazzled in a shimmering silver two-piece set.

She followed up with some photos showing off her new Coasty Swimsuit on the beach. Even though she had a baby two months ago, she was rocking her bikini and stunned against the backdrop of the ocean.

West Coast also shared the moment she and Fenison welcomed in the New Year. Fenison sported a white sweatsuit while West Coast dazzled in a light grey mini dress.

They counted down to the New Year and shared a kiss at midnight. West Coast also expressed her excitement for 2023 as she and Fenison head into the new year as parents to Bowie.

West Coast promotes her swimwear line, Coasty Swim

While West Coast is most well known for being a singer and TV personality, she has also begun to dabble in business. Recently, she launched her line of swimsuits, Coasty Swim.

West Coast launched the swimwear line back in September. She was pregnant with Bowie at the time, and she simultaneously showed off her bare baby bump and her new swimsuits by modeling them.

Her bikinis follow the same style as the pink one she was spotted wearing on the beach. They come in light, beachy colors and are adorned with cute ruffles.

So far, the brand boasts three two-piece swim sets and a swim skirt. However, her beach day photos promise that a new set and skirt will be added to the collection soon.

West Coast shared that part of the reason she started Coasty Swim was that she noticed her bikini choices often attracted the most attention. She stated, “I’ve worn so many high fashion outfits on the show, in my music videos, and on the red carpet, but I found myself getting the most reactions to my bikinis.”

Now, she has turned her excellent taste in bikinis into a growing business.