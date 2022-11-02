Chanel West Coast sizzled as she went without a bra or shirt for some final pregnancy photos before her baby arrives. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast appears to be reveling in her final days as a pregnant woman as she continues to show off her massive baby bump.

The reality TV star and aspiring singer shocked fans earlier this year when she announced that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were expecting a bundle of joy after dating for a mere handful of months.

Since making their big announcement, Chanel and Dom have looked to be soaking up as much attention as possible as the pair prepared for their daughter’s arrival.

Chanel has rocked her bump in style, showing off her curves at the MTV Awards in a floral minidress for her big pregnancy debut in July.

Now, with her baby girl due to arrive at any moment, Chanel seems to be lapping up as much time with her belly as possible before officially becoming a mom.

Not one to waste time posting random photos to her social media site, Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, proved once more that she is the queen of pregnancy style as she sizzled in a belly-exposed ensemble.

Chanel West Coast sizzles without a bra or shirt

Sharing a series of four photographs with her fans, Chanel made scrollers everywhere likely drop their jaws and do a double-take at the singer’s stunning first snap.

Chanel could be seen sporting some dark shades over her eyes, parting her glossed lips for added appeal.

Her dark tresses were left down to hang around her shoulders and frame her imperfection-free features, the ombre hair color melting perfectly from a rich brown on top to a golden hue on the bottom.

Gold earrings hung from her earlobe, and a thick, gold chain necklace was clasped around her neck.

Chanel really made the picture pop by posing without a bra or a shirt, wearing only an open, black leather jacket around her top and lacy black underwear on her lower half.

The singer’s bust and belly were left exposed in the risque attire, with Chanel cradling her bump with a heavily-manicured hand.

In pic number two, Chanel faced forward and showed off just her torso, covering her chest with both hands and letting her bejeweled nails be in better view.

Pics three and four paired up the singer with her beau, who bared his six-pack in a matching leather jacket which he also left open.

“One last preggo post…baby girl will be here soon 😉🙏🏼🤍 Fave pic 1-4?” Chanel captioned the series.

As the couple enjoys the final days of Chanel’s pregnancy in the most stylish ways, Chanel’s followers might remember that the star has a history in fashion, having joined the ranks of other celebrities who have started up their own labels.

Chanel West Coast drops unisex apparel with LOL Cartel line

Before meeting Dom and becoming pregnant, Chanel proved to fans that fashion meant more to her than just picking the right outfit on a daily basis.

The singer started her own fashion label last fall, releasing a unisex capsule line under her LOL Cartel label.

Dropping the twenty-piece collection online, Chanel’s attire featured a variety of wear, including practical, yet stylish, items such as sweatpants and sweatshirts and more elaborate garments full of youthful color combinations.

“I’ve been working hard on this collection for a long time,” Chanel said of her collection, as reported by The Source.

“As someone who’s always moving around and hanging out with friends, I wanted something that would feel comfortable and cozy, but still chic,” she added. “This is definitely my favorite drop to date, and I’m excited for my fans to enjoy it.”