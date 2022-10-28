Chanel West Coast shows off her hair and makeup in a selfie. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast looks like she could go into labor any day now!

The rapper and TV personality showed off her baby bump in a recent photo where she’s enjoying one of her last child-free days.

The Ridiculousness co-host looked incredible in yellow cargo pants with huge pockets down the leg, offering plenty of room for all those diapers she’ll be carrying around soon enough.

She paired the cargo pants with a black crop top, emphasizing her bump.

A black sweatshirt was tied around her waist, and she made sure she was comfortable in sneakers.

Chanel accessorized her ensemble with a pair of stylish shades and a silver handbag.

The singer stood on steps in front of a home that appeared ready for Halloween, offering the camera a slight smirk.

Her hair was shorter than usual and fell just below the shoulders.

The photo was shared with her 3.6 million Instagram followers with the caption, “Ready to pop any day now 😂.”

Chanel West Coast is expecting a girl

Chanel is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison.

The couple announced the news on Father’s Day by posting photos and videos from their gender reveal party.

The rapper captioned the video, “We’re having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼 Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do. I know you will be the best Dad in the world! 😘😘😘 #HappyFathersDay.”

While Chanel is most known for her roles on television and her music career, she also has a passion for fashion.

The fashionista is already talking about how excited she is to dress up her daughter in matching outfits!

“This is going to be really fun getting to match my little girl and have all these cute little photoshoot moments and I absolutely cannot wait to dress her,” Chanel said in an interview with E! News. “I’m so into fashion and it’s crazy how much cute baby clothes are out there.”

Chanel West Coast’s new music celebrates luxury brand

Despite having a baby on the way, Chanel is still hard at work writing music.

Just last week, she released the Versace Diaries, which features two brand-new singles.

According to her E! News interview, Versace Robe and Versace Mami were inspired by her fondness for the brand.

She told the magazine, “Just a couple years ago, I realized that Versace was literally one of my favorite brands … I’d always be wearing Versace and people would be like, ‘Versace, Versace,’ and I said, ‘I need to make my own Versace song.'”

And so she did!

Both singles included in the Versace Diaries are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.