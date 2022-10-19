Chanel West Coast takes a photo in the desert, showing off her baby bump. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast’s due date is getting close, and she is proudly showing off her baby bump. Chanel first confirmed she was expecting back in June.

Since then, she has been keeping her 3.6 million Instagram followers updated on the progress of her growing belly. This is the Ridiculousness star’s first child.

On her Instagram Stories, Chanel shared a picture as she posed in Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California. She captioned the photo, “In the desert.”

Chanel wore a spandex crop top and spandex bottoms, leaving her growing baby bump exposed. She also wore a silver necklace and silver hoop earrings.

She’s seen holding up the top half of her shiny brown hair, which was parted in the center. Her fresh face was adorned in a pair of large black Chanel shades.

In the background, mountains and trees lined the desert.

Who is Chanel West Coast’s baby daddy?

The 34-year-old Chanel has been dating her model boyfriend Dom Fenison since February of this year. However, he appeared in her music video for the hit single Vinyl and the two knew each other for quite a few years before they ever pursued a romance together.

Dom has appeared in campaigns for Givenchy, Jared Jewelry, and Nike. He was discovered while bartending in college and now has 94 thousand Instagram followers.

The two seem to be totally in love, often writing loving comments to each other on their Instagram posts.

This is also Dom’s first child.

Chanel West Coast has a pink-themed baby shower

Back in June, Chanel and Dom had a gender reveal, announcing that they are expecting a baby girl. So, it’s no surprise that the color theme for her baby shower was pink.

The shower was hosted on October 1 at Chanel’s home and everyone was allowed, so Dom was right by her side. Chanel wore a long pink dress with silver-heeled sandals. Her hair was in loose curls that had two braids at the crown with pink and white flowers woven in them.

The cake had a large pink llama on the top and was covered in pink and blue llamas around the bottom tier. Chanel posed for a ton of pics, including some with her guests, under a pink flower arch, and even took some with her cute little Pomeranian.