Chanel West Coast shows off growing baby bump in skintight minidress

Chanel West Coast showed off her baby bump at the opening of a new West Hollywood restaurant. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast stepped out in style for her latest pre-baby bash.

Chelsea Chanel Dudley, known professionally as Chanel West Coast, shared a swipe-through of snapshots from the opening party of a new West Hollywood hotspot.

The first photo showed the Ridiculousness host rocking an all-pink attire while standing in front of two velvet chairs and a wall that featured an eccentric pattern.

She rocked a skin-tight, bodycon style dress with three circular cutouts down the front. She paired the minidress with matching pink heels and a gold handbag.

Chanel also completed her “opening night” look with a wavy, braided hairstyle and accompanying gold accessories.

The tight dress hugged Chanel’s growing baby bump, which she proudly showed off in her first solo shot. Chanel and her model boyfriend, Dom Fenison, are expecting their first child together this November.

Chanel West Coast attended the opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s

The singer also shared other photos from the event, which was the opening of the new West Hollywood lounge, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

The restaurant is the “baby” of Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, which opened its doors for a Daily Mail party hosted on Tuesday night.

“Good times at the opening of @schwartzandsandys! Such a cute restaurant loved the vibe,” she wrote.

Next to the solo snap, Chanel shared a photo with her boyfriend and father-to-be, who rocked a stylish black-and-white outfit.

She also shared photos alongside owner Tom Schwartz and Real Housewife Lisa Vanderpump, who both rocked pink blazers of their own.

Some other Vanderpump Rules cast members even chimed in to give their thoughts on Chanel’s look for the night.

Ariana Madix told Chanel she was stunning, while Scheana Shay told the singer she looked “Sooooo pretty!!”

Chanel West Coast revealed she is having a baby girl

On Father’s Day, Chanel shared a slow-motion video on Instagram to reveal the sex of her first baby.

While standing in front of a balloon arch, Dom opened an umbrella, and the two jumped up and down as pink flower petals fell from overhead.

“We’re having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼 Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do. I know you will be the best Dad in the world,” she wrote.

She also shared other photos from the day and called herself a “girl mom” as she thanked everyone for celebrating her future daughter.

She wrote, “Best day ever! Thank you to all our friends & family who came to celebrate such a magical day!”

She finished with some exciting hashtags — “itsagirl #babyfenison #girlmom.”

It seems as if pink has become quite a predominant color in Chanel’s life.