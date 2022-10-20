While it’s easy to admire the beautiful picture, Chanel wanted her followers to know there is more to the story. She explained that while photo-wise her tiny waist and long legs were an asset, they are no longer easily showcased now that she was pregnant.

Chanel also hinted at having experienced heartburn during her pregnancy and even during her photoshoot.

Chanel West Coast is really excited about her new baby

Chanel has been all smiles since announcing her latest bundle of joy. Recently, she celebrated her baby shower with her close friends and was noticeably glowing.

The event was covered in flowers and pink balloons to commemorate the fact that she was having a baby girl.

She arrived at her shower wearing a baby pink dress. The dress was floor length with an empire waist to show off her growing belly.

The Anchors singer curled her hair, braided the two front pieces, and held them together with butterfly barrettes for a goddess-like appearance.

Her boyfriend Dom Fenison joined her in some photos wearing a plaid Burberry shirt with matching shorts. He accessorized his outfit with a chain, a diamond-encrusted watch, and Burberry shoes.

Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend have known each other for a very long time

Despite only announcing they were together this year, the two have known each other for a while. According to an interview with E! News the pair have been friends for years but decided to pursue each other romantically after Dom starred in Chanel’s music video, Vinyl.

“I met him a long time ago and I don’t know why I never thought of, ‘Oh, let’s hang out or something,'” she told the publication. “We reconnected and started hanging out again. The music video actually led to us being together.”