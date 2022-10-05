Chanel West Coast shows off growing baby bump in pink as she asks for opinions

Chanel West Coast attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith / Featureflash

Chanel West Coast is getting ready to pop and has the baby shower pics to prove it.

The Ridiculousness star has a little girl on the way and took to Instagram to show off the adorable photos.

Pink has been one of Chanel West Coast’s signature colors lately. The mom-to-be wore a bubblegum pink empire waist dress to perfectly highlight her bundle of joy.

Her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, wore a fun Burberry plaid outfit set with matching plaid sneakers to celebrate the new baby.

Chanel was smiling ear to ear, posing with her good friends at her gorgeous baby shower. The venue was loaded with beautiful pink flowers and balloons to add a delicate touch to the event.

One thing about Chanel, she loves to ask her followers for their opinions. On Instagram, she captioned the photo carousel of her baby shower, “My Baby Shower was SO fun! Here’s round 1 of pics lots more on the way lol Fave 1-10?”

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to highlight the support she was getting.

“So many amazing gifts for baby girl from the baby shower! Thank you so much! Seriously so many adorable and thoughtful gifts. Pretty please dm me your address to send out thank you cards! Love you guys,” she wrote Tuesday.

Chanel West Coast is super excited to be a mom

This is the first child for both Chanel West coast and Dom Fenison. During an interview she had with E! News, she admitted that she was “shocked” about the pregnancy.

The Vinyl singer was originally focused on her long-running TV show Ridiculousness and pursuing her music career. However, the initial surprise turned to excitement as she started talking about her dreams for her child in the future.

“I really hope that my child goes for their dreams and follows their heart and doesn’t let any of the materialistic stuff get to them,” she said. “I really want to raise a child that’s down to earth and humble and just appreciates life to the fullest.”

Dom Fenison and Chanel West Coast are really happy together

To some, it may seem like a whirlwind romance since the couple officially confirmed the relationship earlier this year. However, the two have known each other for a very long time. The couple first met each five years ago but reconnected on the set of her music video for the song Vinyl.

When speaking about the dad-to-be, Chanel is really confident that Dom will be a good father.

In an interview, she stated, “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life,” she shared. “Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”