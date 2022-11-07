Chanel West Coast shows off first photos of newborn daughter and she is adorable

Chanel West Coast has posted adorable pics of her brand-new baby girl. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Twitter

Chanel West Coast has finally become a mother as she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, welcomed an adorable baby girl into the world last week.

And thankfully, for Chanel’s many baby fans, she didn’t wait too long to get the cute baby pics shared.

The 34-year-old Ridiculousness star announced on November 2 that her baby girl had arrived following a “few complications,” however, it appears that mom and daughter are both doing well.

Chanel has kept her fans up to date on Instagram with regular posts throughout her pregnancy. And it seems as though her motherhood will be no different, as she’s already posted a few pics of the, as yet unnamed, baby girl.

In the three most recent batch of photos, Chanel showed off her daughter in three beautiful images. The first picture to her Instagram Story showed the adorable tot in portrait mode dressed in pink pants with pink mittens and a white top and hat. The child looked a little bewildered as she was propped up for the camera.

Chanel played Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely over the shot.

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel’s second photo showed a very proud father staring lovingly at his newborn daughter as he cradled her tiny head. This time the tot had a slightly suspicious-looking expression on her face.

In this shot, the baby’s hands had moved from her chest to reveal the words “isn’t she lovely” written across her top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

The third photo showed mom looking absolutely stunning as she held her baby girl close to her chest.

We could just catch a small glimpse of the massive smile on Chanel’s face as she beamed down at her daughter.

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast said giving birth was scary but ‘most rewarding day’

In a since vanished Instagram Story share, Chanel explained that she had a C-section as there were a “few complications and she just didn’t want to pop out on her own.” She added that it was the “scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far.”

However, Chanel also claimed that she had “never felt a love like this before” and that her daughter is the “best thing to ever happen to me.

A couple of days ago, Chanel posted another pic of the baby in the car on the way home. The tiny tot was fast asleep as she was escorted back to her home. Chanel wrote “on our way home” over the shot.

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Fans of Chanel can expect loads more baby pictures to be coming their way very soon.

Chanel West Coast modeled Gucci in pregnancy photoshoot

As already mentioned, Chanel has been topping up her account in recent months with tons of pregnancy pics, and she’s been modeling lots of fancy outfits as well.

In a recent shoot, Chanel looked gorgeous as she donned a Gucci outfit of bra and underwear with a mess-like short dress matched with knee-high platform boots. The classy black and white shot was snapped by photographer Rue Romani.

Chanel captioned the post, “Long legs and a small torso has always been great photo wise until having this baby in me with nowhere for her to go but outwards lol.”