Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump in tied crop top and tight pants

Chanel West Coast is showing off her baby bump in a crop top and tight pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Television personality and musician Chanel West Coast is excited for her baby girl’s arrival later this year, and her growing baby bump is becoming the center of attention in her photos.

Her baby is due in November, so she has about two months left, and she’s certainly not slowing down until then.

Recently, Chanel and her boyfriend Dom Fenison took a trip to Las Vegas where she called herself a “Versace mami” while asking fans to choose a picture in her post.

Her outfit was an eye-catching shirt and pants combo. They featured very colorful patterns across the fabric, including green, purple, pink, and red colors.

The shirt was a button-up that was tied together rather than buttoned, leaving a plunging neckline for the top.

Her pants featured the same patterns as the shirt and looked like they were leggings. She finished the outfit with a pair of shades, a black purse, and matching sandals.

Chanel West Coast is a ‘Versace mami in Vegas’

A swipe through the photos shows additional looks from the mother-to-be.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second photo is a sweet mirror pic taken by Dom as they stand next to each other, both looking rather happy.

The next two slides are videos, the first being from a UFC fight and the other from the nightclub XS Las Vegas. In a separate post, Chanel shared a picture with Dana White from the UFC event.

The fifth slide shows Chanel with a couple of her friends. The two women were wearing black swimsuits and covers while Chanel sported a knitted swimsuit cover.

Following the snap with her friends, she shared a clip of a Ja Rule performance and then shared a photo of a menu from the restaurant, Cipriani.

She closed out the post with another snapshot of her and some additional friends, everyone looking like they were having a great time.

Prior to her trip to Vegas, Chanel shared some throwback pictures pre-pregnancy as she posed on top of a table writing, “Dinner is served.”

Chanel West Coast stuns in bodycon dress for throwback post

Chanel’s throwback post showed the star as she lay across a table on her stomach, keeping her feet in the air as she looked at the camera.

Her outfit featured a somewhat sheer, black bodycon dress and matching heels.

In the second shot, she stands on the table, arching her back for a classic model’s pose for the black and white shoot.

Her 3.6 million followers left over 12 thousand likes on the post.