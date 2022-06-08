Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump in skintight spandex and crop top for nature walk

Chanel West Coast is pregnant and her belly is starting to show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Chanel West Coast recently announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Dom Fenison and she’s already showing off her growing baby bump.

In fact, now that Chanel is pregnant, she’s been spotted several times showing off her baby belly and the lastest occurred during a hike with her boyfriend near their Hollywood home.

It’s not clear yet how far along the Ridiculousness star is or when she’s due but what we do know is that she is looking fabulous while she grows her little one.

Chanel West Coast sweats it out with Dom Fenison

On Tuesday night, Chanel West Coast was spotted with her boyfriend Dom Fenison at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in Los Angeles but before that, they got in a sweat session by taking a hike near her Hollywood home.

They were spotted hitting the trail with Chanel wearing skintight lavender spandex bike shorts that came up and over her growing bump. She paired that with a matching lavender sports bra, leaving only a peak of bare belly.

Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend Dom Fenison are out for a hike. Pic credit: Backgrid

The pair turned the workout into a moving jam sesh as Chanel was spotted listening to music on her phone during the trek while carrying water bottles in case they got thirsty.

Chanel West Coast’s first baby bump show off

News of Chanel West Coast’s pregnancy came late last week. Then, her first chance to show off the growing bump came at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, where she walked the red carpet with Dom Fenison.

While posing for cameras on the red carpet, Chanel and Dom looked overjoyed, having just shared their news. In the photos, Dom cradled Chanel’s baby bump and looked lovingly at his pregnant girlfriend.

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” the Ridiculousness star told E! News last week.

She added, “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

Chanel has also been gushing about her soon-to-be baby daddy too.

“Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life. Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed, and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me,” Chanel told E! News.