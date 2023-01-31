Chanel West Coast showed that baby weight who’s boss yesterday, squatting and lunging her heart out in a pink and black workout ensemble.

The 34-year-old television personality gave birth to her first child, an adorable little girl named Bowie Breeze, in early November, and she appears to have settled right into motherhood.

Set to the pump-up jam Baby Work It by Your Favourite Garçon, Chanel performed a variety of intense exercises using everything from dumbbells and sliding discs to benches and step platforms.

The blonde beauty sported pink spandex leggings that hugged her gorgeous curves with a matching sports bra under a tight black tank top.

Chanel’s currently following a five-week workout program designed by Los Angeles-based personal trainer Reese Lewis, who is known for helping clients quickly reach their fitness dreams.

She gave a shout-out to her trainer in the caption, adding, “Gettin rid of that baby weight 💪🏼.”

Chanel West Coast showed off toned tummy in all black

Chanel gave off major “Sunday vibes” with a recent ensemble, showing off her sculpted abs in a cropped black shirt with low-rise comfy pants.

The Ridiculousness star completed the look with an unzipped black jacket, oversized sunglasses, flip-flops, and a chic black purse.

Oh, and of course, in true Sunday fashion, she wore her hair in a cute, slicked-back bun.

Beyond highlighting her OOTD, Chanel also shared a few pics of her delicious brunch and her adorable little brunch date, too!

In the caption, she asked her 3.6M followers to comment on their fave photo in the carousel.

Chanel West Coast shared her workout routine for ‘snap back season’

Now, circling right back to Chanel’s unbelievably effective fitness program, she gave another glimpse into her typical exercise routine earlier this month.

The five-foot-three bombshell celebrated “snap back season” by hitting the gym for a full-body workout.

Chanel wore printed spandex shorts with a matching sports bra as she performed elevated mountain climbers, bird dogs, and crunches.

Of course, she again promoted her trainer Reese Lewis in the caption, inviting fans to check out her TikTok and YouTube channels for more fitness-inspired content.

Chanel also added her signature hashtag, #WestcoastWorkouts, to the jaw-dropping post.

When she’s not at the gym, Chanel finds herself enjoying the finer things in life, such as pizza and burgers.

In her own words, “You need to work out! I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis. I try to eat healthy but since I work out I still enjoy a large pizza by myself! But In & Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout.”