Chanel West Coast stunned in a strappy dress featuring high boots and an inspiring message. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast has appeared to make a big return to her pre-pregnancy glory days as she stunned in a series of sizzling photos.

The 34-year-old former MTV star looked ravishing in a two-part series, going with a black-and-white hue to add vintage quality to the pics.

Kicking things off with a dazzling snap that showed her from the knees up, Chanel looked incredible as she perched on top of a sleek car hood.

The star, who welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bowie Breeze, with her partner Dom Fenison in November, seems to be back to feeling herself and sharing her fun photos following her pregnancy.

Wearing a one-piece that sported thin shoulder straps on top and capped off along her upper thighs, Chanel looked sensational and made it hard to believe she had been pregnant just a few short months prior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chanel left her brown locks down to dangle around her face, framing her flawless features beautifully, while thigh-high boots were just visible above her knees.

Chanel West Coast sizzles in black-and-white shots

A thick series of choker necklaces clung to her throat with the star matching the jewelry with heavy-looking, chain-link-patterned hoop earrings.

For her second snap, Chanel showed off from head to toe while standing up and resting one hand against the car behind her.

While the black and white coloring made it difficult to tell the exact design of her mini dress, it appeared to have some strips of cutouts running in tilted angles across the bodice as other lengths of striped material zig-zagged around to give the dress a flattering style.

Though the details of the dress were a bit challenging to figure out, the muted coloring of the pics did not detract from the stunning element found in Chanel’s choice of footwear.

It was clear that the thigh-high, heeled boots were made of shiny material, possibly black vinyl, and an array of sparkling strands stood out along each boot’s ankle area.

For her final shot, Chanel kept her back to the camera as she leaned against the car again, turning her head to gaze seriously at the lens.

When the former Ridiculousness star isn’t busy taking care of her newborn and working in the studio on her music, Chanel takes time to keep up with her LOL Cartel collection.

Chanel West Coast drops LOL Cartel unisex capsule collection

In 2021, Chanel expanded her fame by putting her name on a clothing label, as many celebrities have done.

She started up the brand LOL Cartel a few years ago, and two years after running the brand, she added some fun new items to the collection.

The new 20-piece capsule collection became available just over a year ago, giving people fun new clothing choices to add to their wardrobes.

“I’ve been working hard on this collection for a long time – as someone who’s always moving around and hanging out with friends, I wanted something that would feel comfortable and cozy, but still chic. This is definitely my favorite drop to date, and I’m excited for my fans to enjoy it,” Chanel said, as reported by The Source.

The collection featured a variety of wear, from cozy sweatpants and sweaters to more chic, custom-dyed attire being offered to the public.

Prices started around $25 and went up to typically no more than $65, making the collection attainable to just about everyone.