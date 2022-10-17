Chanel West Coast glows in a pink dress as she shows off her growing baby bump. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

While many know Chanel West Coast as the hilarious (and stunning) personality from MTV’s Ridiculousness, others simply recognize the multi-talented beauty from her scandalous social media posts.

Either way, this rap star is impossible to overlook. And in case you haven’t already heard, she’s expecting a baby girl with her model boyfriend, Dom Fenison.

The 34-year-old shocked fans back in June on the red carpet of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards when she revealed her adorable baby bump, and the world has been obsessed with watching her transformation ever since.

Now at eight months pregnant, it’s becoming crystal clear that Chanel’s laugh isn’t the only contagious thing about her.

The gorgeous mother-to-be is giving everyone baby fever, posting photo after photo of her glowing and growing figure.

In her most recent post, Chanel posed at a ColourPop Cosmetics event in a cute pink dress that showed off every curve of her feminine frame.

She wrote, “8 months preggo w/ my lil pumpkin @colourpopcosmetics event 🎃💜.”

Chanel West Coast shared more of her baby bump in revealing cut-out outfit

While all pregnant bodies are beautiful, most women would love to appear belly-free from behind, and Chanel flaunted just that in a recent post captioned, “When you’re pregnant from the front but not from the back😜.”

The California-born bombshell slipped into a super slinky black dress featuring strategically-placed cut-outs for a photo shoot with LA photographer Rue Romani.

She paired the jaw-dropping look with oversized hoop earrings, a loosely hanging metal belt, and shiny high-heeled boots.

Chanel’s long hair was straightened to perfection, with two simple braids framing her face, which featured cat-eye makeup and a nude lip.

Chanel West Coast looked dreamy in sheer white robe for maternity photo shoot

As if Chanel’s pregnancy could be any more captivating, she recently shared a few photos from a maternity photo shoot that were nothing short of heavenly.

The post captioned “Ready to meet my little Princess 🤗👑🤍” gave Chanel’s 3.6M followers a look at her blossoming bump from under a see-through white robe.

The robe was held together by a delicate bow tied right under Chanel’s bust, and the paper-thin fabric ruffled at the edges, giving the image a sexy, ethereal vibe.

The perfect finishing touches were her dark locks styled in long waves reminiscent of old Hollywood and her striking smokey eye makeup.

Chanel’s November due date is rapidly approaching, so stay tuned for what mama Chanel has in store!