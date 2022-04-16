Chanel West Coast seeks attention in bikini

Chanel West Coast poses in a bedroom. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is demanding her fans “like” and “comment” on her latest and jaw-dropping bikini snap. The 33-year-old “Alcoholic” rapper made it a bombshell affair for her 3.6 million Instagram followers today, posting a goddess swimwear snap and shouting out Coachella season.

Chanel is seemingly ready to hit the annual California-held musical festival renowned for its celebrity presence, although her photo also doubled up as a bit of a complaint, with Chanel appearing to accuse Instagram of fiddling with her account.

Chanel West Coast is bikini-ready for Coachella

Posing amid greenery and on a lush terrace adorned with a vintage parasol, the LOL Cartel founder showcased her stunning figure while in a periwinkle and bandeau bikini, one boasting a sexy peep-hole at the chest and classic-cut bottoms.

Chanel posed wearing a printed bandana for a hip-hop finish, plus a pair of tinted shades. A large shopper bag was seen next to her.

Showing off her abs, her plump pout, and a claw-like manicure, the Ridiculousness star took to her caption with major energy, writing:

“Ready for @coachella w/ @skova.co 🤍 Like & comment Instagram is hiding me 🙏🏼😂.”

Chanel has well-known beef with Instagram. In 2020, she famously reposted a bikini pic with gal pals after claiming haters had reported her original shot to the social media platform. Triumphant with her return share, Chanel wrote:

“LMFAO….REPOST because this post was removed for “bullying and harassment” can someone explain what in this photo is bullying or harassment? 😂 I legit have been bullied on Instagram for years and few posts I report about it got removed. There is also so much worse things on Instagram that stay up without being taken down and it makes no sense! F-ck off to whoever reported this post of me and my girls enjoying life.” She added: “There are such sad, miserable, haters out there. I truly feel bad for them. I pray they find peace & happiness.”

Chanel West Coast has love for fans

Chanel is, however, hugely grateful for her fans, particularly those who have supported her amid the 2020 release of her debut America’s Sweetheart track, released in November of that year. The 19-track album was independently produced and contains hits including “No Plans” and “40 Yard Dash.”

“I called this album America’s Sweetheart because it’s an oxymoron and contradicts the perception that many have of me,” Chanel said, adding that she has “flaws,” has made “mistakes,” and has benefited off “white privilege.”