Chanel West Coast has taken her upbeat personality to the swimwear industry, striking a pose for Coasty Swim, her brand new line of swim attire.

The TV personality has been extra busy, as she gave birth to her first child, Bowie Breeze, a few months ago.

Pregnancy didn’t slow down Chanel’s hustle, who has appeared busier than ever. Tonight she will appear on RIVETING X LONG LOST MUSIC SPACE featuring Chanel West Coast. She has also remained a highly-coveted public figure in many spaces.

However, Chanel’s primary focus at the moment appears to be Coasty Swim.

Chanel has been promoting her brand by wearing her pieces on the beach for photoshoots and magazine covers.

She recently wore one of her designs, a mint green bikini, and struck a pose for 360 Magazine.

The magazine featured the rapper and television personality as she promoted her brand.

Chanel West Coast stuns in a mint green bikini for Coasty Swim

Chanel looked gorgeous with her back to the camera and her brown hair in a side part. She wore oversized sunglasses, but her glow was apparent as she struck a pose.

The MTV star wore the Ocean Breeze Top, with ruffled sleeves, paired with the Ocean Breeze Bottoms, with ruched material.

She paired the green bikini with the semi-sheer Ocean Breeze Skirt, retailing for $59.95.

The mother of one worked her angles on the beach, with waves crashing in the background.

Chanel West Coast launches Coasty Swim

Coasty Swim launched last year and has affordable pieces with individual items costing $65 and sets costing $130.

The body-positive brand has a variety of sizes, ranging from XS to XL, making it accessible to many body types.

Chanel told 360 Magazine about what made her swim line special.

She explained, “Coasty Swim is a swimwear brand I started working on several years ago and finally brought to life in 2022. I wanted to create a line of swimwear that was colorful, sexy, and fun. I also wanted to create a line that was safe for our planet. All of our bikinis are made from recycled materials and are 100% eco-friendly.”

Her pieces were made with quality fabrics and were designed to flatter all body shapes. From classic one-pieces to chic high-waisted bikinis, Coasty Swim has something for everyone.

The content creator also said that she wanted women “to feel beautiful in our bikinis as well as in their own skin.”

Chanel has always been a trendsetter, so it’s no surprise that her swimwear line has been gaining attention.