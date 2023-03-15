Chanel West Coast took some time for herself, snapping her reflection with a message about her brand.

It has been a busy few months for Chanel, who welcomed her daughter, Bowie Breeze, in November. Around the same time, Chanel launched her business baby, cleverly called Coasty Swim.

Just like any brand, Coasty Swim requires advertisements and publicity to increase sales.

The stunning MTV star capitalized on her social media account, sharing an Instagram Story with her 3.6 million followers and shouting out the company.

Chanel was the perfect model for her designs, rocking a colorful cutout swimsuit with a wrap around her hips.

The post had Chanel’s signature colorful graphics, with a gentle reminder to check out Coasty Swim.

Chanel West Coast rocks a swimsuit by Coasty Swim to promote sales

Chanel held her iPhone in one hand, which had a floral case and orange decorative beads for convenient carrying. As she held her phone for the fabulous selfie, Chanel revealed French-manicured tips bringing Y2K energy.

The television personality’s hair was brown and straight with a center part.

But the clear star of the show was her fabulous swimsuit, courtesy of Coasty Swim.

It appears Chanel’s swimsuit has yet to be released by her company. The one-piece had unicorn vibes with white, pink, and purple coloring. The garment had a plunging neckline and cutouts on each side. Chanel paired the swimsuit with a stylish sarong in a light pink shade.

Chanel West Coast is promoting Coasty Swim while wearing her designs. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

The share was exciting because it signaled new styles on the way for Chanel’s brand. As she previously revealed, Chanel hopes to expand her business, creating a size-inclusive company with sustainable products.

Chanel West Coast talks Coasty Swim brand

For now, Chanel has three basic swimsuit styles, which are perfect for Easter with pastel colors.

She created an affordable price point for the line, with individual pieces retailing for $65 and sets selling for $130.

One of the more unique styles has to be the Ocean Breeze Top — a mint green top with a cinched bodice. The top has an off-the-shoulder feature for a stylish look. The Ocean Breeze Bottoms perfectly match the youthful top, with ruched detailing on the garment.

Chanel told 360 Magazine, “I wanted to create a line of swimwear that was colorful, sexy, and fun. I also wanted to create a line that was safe for our planet.”

She added, “We promote body positivity, and our swimwear is meant to enhance your body no matter the shape or size.”

From the looks of things, Chanel achieved her goal.