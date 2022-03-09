Chanel West Coast poses seductively in black dress with sheer nude cutouts, asks which photo is ‘cutest’

Chanel West Coast shared steamy pics on Instagram, wearing a little black dress with sheer nude cutouts. Pic credit: Chanel West Coast/YouTube

Chanel West Coast has made her career as a television personality, rapper, and singer, even co-hosting Ridiculousness for over 11 years.

Although the 33-year-old seems to keep her personal life private, she took to Instagram to share some steamy photos of her most recent outfit.

The first photo she shared is a mirror shot taken from an angle behind her. She poses in the mirror, leaning forward and showing off her hot figure.

The top of the dress is basically a bra featuring a plunging neckline. At first glance, the dress almost looks like a lingerie set, but the skirt is actually connected by a layer of sheer, nude fabric.

The star paired the dress with a flash beaded necklace and a pouty expression, as well as a small black handbag situated in front of her.

Chanel West Coast shares three steamy photos in dress with sheer nude cutouts

As if the first pic wasn’t hot enough, Chanel shared two other pics showing off her hot look.

The second pic shows a cheeky profile view of the star and her outfit. The skirt’s asymmetrical hemline is on full display as Chanel models the shortest side of the skirt. She wore black heels and had her toenails and fingernails colored pink, adding a splash of color to the outfit.

The third photo features a frontal view of the look. Her long nails are visible, as well as two of her tattoos. The sheer fabric of the dress is so transparent that it almost looks as if nothing is there, giving the photo an added flair.

She captioned the photo, “Mirror mirror on the wall, which is the cutest pic of all? [laughing with tears emoji] 1-3? Lmk.” Fans took to the comments to let her know exactly how hot the photos were, proving that her little black dress was a hit.

Fans rate Chanel West Coast’s hot look in the comments

Fans went straight to Chanel’s comments to let her know what they thought of the pictures.

Many comments were simply an array of fire, heart, and heart-eyes emojis, but one user answered her mirror on the wall question.

User iamjazzybarrbiez commented, “All [fire emoji] but #2.” Another user commented with the emoji for the hand peace sign, which could also be read as number two for the second photo.

Many of the other comments included compliments such as calling Chanel “gorgeous” along with many emojis.

Regardless of which photo might be the best or cutest, it seems that the consensus is that all three of these photos of Chanel are hot and steamy fan favorites.