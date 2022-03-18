Chanel West Coast poses in scarlet bikini showing off perfect tan with buns out

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast recently enjoyed a trip to Cabo. Pic credit: MTV’s Ridiculousness/YouTube

Days after showing off her workout to get her body in shape for summer, recording artist and TV personality Chanel West Coast wowed her fans and followers online with a stunning new bikini photo series.

The Ridiculousness star, who claimed in her previous video she was “getting a lil thick,” had her booty on display as she rocked a scarlet bikini in a beautiful beach setting.

She also asked her followers for their thoughts on which photo they preferred of the two, prompting various reactions to her bikini body images.

Chanel West Coast shows off scarlet bikini in Cabo

On Thursday, Chanel West Coast once again blessed fans following her on social media with striking images of herself in a scarlet bikini as she posed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While a gorgeous beach lies behind her with beautiful blue water and skies, most fans are likely paying attention to Chanel, who shows that her workouts in the gym have been keeping her fit.

Along with her bikini, she wears a sun hat and dark shades to protect herself from the sun’s rays. On her feet, she wears white flip-flops, as she poses with one knee bent standing on a small barrier wall or curb. Her flawless tan is on full display.

A second photo features Chanel facing the camera as she pulls up on her bikini bottoms while striking a pose in front of the magnificent Cabo scenery.

“Vacay vibez 😎 1 or 2?” she wrote in her caption, asking followers for their opinions on her two poses.

Fans react to Chanel’s latest bikini photos

Since she boasts 3.6 million followers on the Gram, it’s no surprise that Chanel West Coast received lots of love on her latest photo set. As of this report, the post had over 77,000 Likes and 2,000 comments, including praise from her admirers.

“Definitely 1 with that booty,” a fan commented, voting for her first photo in the series.

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

One individual praised Chanel’s beauty and “bootyliciousness” on display in the first photo.

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Another commenter referred to Chanel as “Queen of the beaaaaach,” saying both of her photos looked “iconic.”

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel was joined on trip by her boyfriend

While many hopeful suitors likely follow Chanel West Coast and commented on her latest photo set, the Ridiculousness co-host is currently off the market. Her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, joined her for the Cabo excursion.

She shared another photo on her Instagram Story, again in the scarlet bikini, this time next to a shirtless Dom soaking up some rays with her.

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram Story

Dom famously appeared in Chanel’s Vinyl music video, which arrived on Valentine’s Day 2022. According to an E! Online exclusive, Chanel said that video brought them together despite having known one another for a while.

“I met him a long time ago and I don’t know why I never thought of, ‘Oh, let’s hang out or something,'” she told E! News at the 2022 MUAHS Awards Gala. “We reconnected and started hanging out again. The music video actually led to us being together.”

Chanel’s latest trip photos arrived days after sharing a workout video on her Instagram page as she held a weight plate overhead and performed lunges. Other scenes in the video featured her holding a dumbbell overhead, using a cable row machine, pushing a weight sled, and laying on the floor, exhausted.

“Gettin a lil thick lately but we still maintaining 💪🏼 #getupandwork lol,” the former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star wrote in her caption.

Those workouts seem like they’re working, based on the numerous comments from fans praising her latest bikini photos from Cabo!