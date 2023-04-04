Chanel West Coast has proven that having a baby doesn’t mean her career has to be put on pause as she continues to promote her swim line following her exit from being the co-host of the MTV show Ridiculousness.

The 34-year-old star, who welcomed her baby girl Bowie Breeze Fenison in November with her boyfriend Dom Fenison, may have stepped away from television for the moment, but Chanel has not lost her touch as she works on her swimsuit line Coasty Swim.

The performer took to the runway to sing as models sported a variety of her swimsuits to showcase the newest collections coming soon to her website.

While the models looked smashing in their bikinis and cut-out suits, Chanel stole the scene in her attire for the occasion, proving she doesn’t have to go risque to take center stage.

Rocking shiny, black, knee-high boots with heels, Chanel sported fringed Daisy Dukes, letting her curves shine as she left her upper half covered with a white t-shirt.

Chanel left her brunette locks sleek and down, styling her front strands into two braids intertwined with zig-zagging ribbons.

Chanel West Coast rocks Daisy Dukes on the runway

The No Plans singer kept her vibe classy with a touch of sass, accessorizing her shirt-over-shorts look with silver hoops and tasteful makeup that highlighted her lashes and flawless features.

A mini silver handbag remained clutched in one hand until she took to the stage to croon into the microphone.

Her arm tattoos were visible on one side, and silver necklaces and a silver watch adorned her throat and wrist.

“Performed [at Preview Models] fashion show & showcased my line [Coasty Swim] 🤗 So excited for the new collection coming soon!” she captioned the post to let fans know that new swim items would be arriving ahead of summer.

Chanel West Coast talks about her line Coasty Swim

As reported by The 360 Mag, Chanel started up her eco-friendly Coasty Swim line just last year after years of planning with the goal of allowing women of all shapes and sizes to feel good about their bodies and confident in their swimwear choices.

“I wanted to create a line of swimwear that was colorful, sexy, and fun,” Chanel shared. “I also wanted to create a line that was safe for our planet. All of our bikinis are made from recycled materials and are 100% eco-friendly.”

“We range in sizes from XS-XL, and our body styles are made to flatter all body types. We want women to feel beautiful in our bikinis as well as in their own skin,” she said.

While the label currently only hosts a small range of swimsuits, Chanel’s recent post made it clear that the brand is doing well enough to add more items to the website.

A dive into the site brings up a pastel paradise, with bikinis coming in soft hues like baby pink, sky blue, and mint green.

The pink, frilly bikini top called the Princess Top runs for $65, while the matching bottoms sell for an additional $65.

Although the site focuses mostly on swimwear, Coasty Swim also sells swim accessories, such as the Ocean Breeze Skirt, which sells for $59.95.