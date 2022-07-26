Chanel West Coast offers rear view in bikini

Chanel West Coast close up. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is celebrating her pregnancy and bikini body as she shares new swimwear shots and even asks fans for their input.

The Ridiculousness star, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison – following recent confirmation that the couple is expecting a baby girl, it’s been onwards and upwards with the bump showoffs as Chanel nears her due date.

Posting for her three million+ Instagram followers last weekend, Chanel hit Jamaican beaches as she shared stunning shots, joking that she’s an “island girl” as she rocked a bright bikini.

Photos showed the No Plans rapper posing rear to the camera as she flaunted her toned backside in a yellow ruched bikini. Going for a halterneck finish, Chanel added a straw hat with tricolor stripe details and shades.

A swipe right brought a different angle as Chanel cradled her massive bump, with a geotag placing her in Montego Bay.

“I’m an island girl (island boy voice),” she wrote, adding: “Fave pic 1/2?”

Chanel West Coast calls pregnancy ‘scariest journey yet’

The former Fantasy Factory star was quick to speak out as her pregnancy news broke. Prior to the gender reveal, and as she made the pregnancy announcement back in early June, Chanel told E! News:

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby. I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.” Of model beau Dom, the L.A. native added:

“Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life. Raising children is not an easy thing, so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed, and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

Chanel West Coast jokes about looking like a coconut

Shortly before her bikini share, Chanel posted from a luxurious hotel resort and poolside as she sipped away from a fresh coconut. The fruit provided an impetus for a caption, one reading: “Lookin like a coconut while drinking a coconut. Face pic 1 or 2?”

Chanel and Dom confirmed their baby will be a girl on June 21, saying: “Twinkle twinkle little star, how we wondered what you are, now we know you’re a little girl, & you are mommy & daddy’s whole world.”