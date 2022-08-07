Chanel West Coast needs opinions with bikini announcement

Chanel West Coast close up. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast has news, and it isn’t about her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old Ridiculousness star, already running her LOL Cartel clothing company, has just dropped the news that Coasty Swim is in the works. Proving you don’t need to be Kim Kardashian to retail swimwear, Chanel will be bringing fans her own colorful and stylish swim looks.

In an Instagram announcement made ahead of the weekend, the MTV face made Coasty Swim official, also encouraging fans to check out her new brand’s social media.

Opting out of modeling any bikinis herself – although Chanel is hardly short on the bikini action on her IG – the rapper and media personality opened with a photo of a frilly and girly pink bikini with a cute gold bust clasp.

The two-piece was super-imposed onto a white backdrop and amid a colorful striped one, with a swipe right showing a cute, cap-sleeve green bikini in bandeau style, plus a stringy purple two-piece with yellow accents.

Taking to her caption with excitement, Chanel wrote: “Follow my new swimwear brand @coastyswim! Swipe to see a few of the bikinis dropping soon & comment your fave bikini 💜.”

Also retailing swimwear are moguls Kim and Khloe Kardashian, plus little sister Kylie Jenner. Actress Demi Moore has collaborated with Andie Swim in 2022 – similar goes for model Gigi Hadid and Frankie’s Bikinis. Of course, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is now arguably better known for running her Inamorata line than strutting the catwalk.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chanel West Coast thinks ‘multiple talents’ are an asset

Chanel seems clued up on the whole “many strings to your bow” deal.

“I’ve been doing music first and foremost my whole life, so I’ve just stayed doing it and I don’t really care if people pigeonhole me,” she told Village Voice this year. “I think that – especially these days – people get bored so easily and there is so much content that it’s much better to be a triple-threat and do more than one thing… if you have multiple talents I think that’s going to go a lot further these days because people want content and they want to be entertained, and the more you do the better.”

Chanel began featuring on Fantasy Factory back in 2009 before joining Ridiculousness in 2011.

Chanel West Coast expecting first baby

Chanel is nearing the end of her pregnancy as she and boyfriend Dom Fenison eagerly await the arrival of their first child.

West Coast announced her pregnancy in early June and has since confirmed that she and Dom will welcome a baby girl.