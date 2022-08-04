Chanel West Coast needs opinions in underwear & thigh-highs

Chanel West Coast close up. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is asking for opinions as she sizzles in underwear and thigh-high boots.

The 33-year-old MTV star and rapper this week took a break from sharing her baby bump, posting a throwback for her 3 million+ Instagram followers, and making it a super-leggy affair.

Chanel is currently expecting her first child with beau Dom Fenison. Fans got a super-flat stomach in these snaps, though, ones showing her on a balcony and looking glam.

Posing amid limestone balustrades, the No Plans hitmaker struck confident poses in high-waisted white briefs, pairing them with a matching and embellished bralette, plus a swishing and satin duster.

Adding in thigh boots in white leather, Chanel afforded an old-school Hollywood vibe, posing with her brown locks down and curled and slightly swinging a hip.

The first photo came in black-and-white, with a swipe showing Chanel shot in color. “Black & white or color? I couldn’t decide,” the L.A. native wrote, seemingly asking for fans to reply.

Chanel West Coast shares baby bump photos

Chanel is expecting a baby girl. Speaking to E! News in June, and ahead of the gender reveal, the former Fantasy Factory face revealed:

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby. I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

So added that pregnancy is “not as glamorous as some people make it seem.”

Of her model boyfriend Dom, the brunette continued: “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life. Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed, and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

Chanel West Coast vacations in Jamaica while pregnant

Much of late July brought Jamaica vacation shots on Chanel’s Instagram, this as she and Dom soaked up the sun on beaches and enjoyed the Caribbean culture.

Chanel posed in swimwear to show off her healthy and growing bump – on July 26. She joked that it was “baby’s first trip to Jamaica” while cradling her bump from the ocean.

Elsewhere, Chanel has been busy launching her swimwear line, Coasty Swim.