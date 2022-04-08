Chanel West Coast needs opinions in latex bra

Chanel West Coast poses in latex bra. Pic credit: @ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is welcoming opinions as she sizzles in a latex bra.

The 33-year-old MTV star and rapper continues to seek the approval of her 3.6 million Instagram followers as she showcases both her figure and her style. It was a statement affair three days ago as fans got a matching set and a little skin.

Posting to shout out the “good times” she’d had the night before, the Ridiculousness favorite posed amid a black-painted outdoor gazebo, sending out dramatic vibes and asking which of her five photos might be the best.

Chanel West Coast sizzles in bra, asks for fans’ favorite pic

Opening with both arms stretched out and touching old-fashioned pillars, the No Plans hitmaker highlighted her pandemic weight loss as she modeled a jazzy and multicolor pain of printed pants.

West Coast went high-waisted, also donning a matching baggy and short-sleeved shirt. Very much wearing it open, Chanel flaunted her toned abs as she went plunging in her liquid-effect and black latex bra – a swipe right better showcased the racy undies piece, with Chanel sending out a mean gaze.

The LOL Cartel founder didn’t tag any brands as she glammed up with poker-straight locks and a bold red lip, although plenty of recent Versace, Moschino, and Gucci looks confirm she’s got the money.

Chanel accessorized her ensemble with strappy and white high heels, also peeping her red-painted toenails. Anyone swiping did, indeed, see the “good times” the rapper had enjoyed, with photos showing her amid a crowd and seemingly back to her partying ways.

Seeking opinions in her caption, Chanel wrote, “Good times last night w/real ones,” adding: “Fave 1-5?”

The former Fantasy Factory face also flaunted her jaw-dropping bikini body from a yacht in Mexico back on March 21, writing, “Sailing on a boat, while my haters barely stay afloat, if they were a lil nicer I might throw em a rope 😜 1-3 tho?”

Chanel West Coast still digging her brands

Since going all latex, Chanel has updated in a nova check Burberry hat while performing on stage.

“Performed @wardrobebywarchyld store opening! Dopest store in #Philly! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💖 Fave 1-5? In photo 4 can you guess what I’m talking about? Lol,” she wrote.

Fans of Chanel West Coast will remember her last Burberry showoff, seeing her go “Beverly Hills booty” as she rocked a skintight bodysuit from the British luxury designer.