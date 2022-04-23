Chanel West Coast needs opinions in bikini

Chanel West Coast smiles close up. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is confident, but she has trouble deciding on a favorite photo. The rapper and MTV star is known for asking fans to vote for their fave pic, and she did just this while sharing a sizzling set of bikini snaps from Coachella last week.

Chanel updated for her 3.6 million Instagram followers to show off her Coachella look while at this year’s music festival, sending out her “vibez” in a cheeky bikini and joking that she’d almost fallen over in her fourth photo.

Chanel West Coast wows in Coachella bikini look

The No Plans hitmaker looked sensational as she posed amid stone steps and a Revolve sign. Surrounded by flowering greenery, the Ridiculousness star showed her booty while in a swirl-patterned bikini top and matching skirt, going very skimpy indeed and pairing her multicolor look with matching pink slides.

Chanel even coordinated her pink purse to her look, swishing her long blonde hair around and pouting while in shades. Fans saw her toned legs and golden tan, with the gallery continuing to show off her figure. In one photo, Chanel affectionately straddled boyfriend Dom Fenison.

The L.A. native wrote: “All the vibez @revolve fest,” then asking fans to drop their “Fave pic 1-5?” in the comments.

This year, Coachella was attended by A-Listers galore, from Kendall and Kylie Jenner to singer Justin Bieber and model wife Hailey.

Chanel had shared her look while she posed from a swing at Revolve just ahead of her outdoor show-off. Here, the Lol Cartel founder showed off her super-toned abs and sense of fun, writing:

“Chillin @revolve festival Like & comment to help me break these algorithms lol,” also adding: “Happy Easter.”

Chanel West Coast knows confidence

Chanel might have joked that she nearly fell over, but the hard-hitting star was confident in nearly every aspect of her life. She spoke to Flaunt, and the rapper revealed: “You know, I’m not nervous at all performing. I get more nervous doing this type of stuff. [laughs] I get more nervous talking in front of people. I’m more nervous doing Ridiculousness and talking in front of an audience than I am to perform on stage.”

Chanel, who had revealed producer backlash and how tough the hip-hop world was while on the Lip Service podcast, continued, “Whenever you’re performing, it’s your music. You know it by heart, it’s in your memory…You’re in the music.”