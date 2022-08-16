Chanel West Coast needs opinions in bikini with iced coffee

The 33-year-old hasn’t abandoned the caffeine during her pregnancy, however.
Posting for her 3 million+ Instagram followers in a skimpy outfit on Monday, Chanel sizzled while lounging around in the sun and enjoying an iced latte to show off her sense of glam.
The MTV star was all bump as she nears welcoming her baby girl – showing it off in a white bikini and black mesh cover-up dress.
The No Plans rapper struck a comfy pose from an oversized and cushioned red couch while enjoying a sunny terrace setting.
Chanel posed with a takeout cup of iced coffee, with the second photo showing her sending the camera eye contact from behind shades. Both images also brought out Chanel’s love of high-end brands as she posed with a Chanel tote bag next to her.
In a caption, the mom-to-be wrote, “Wearing crotchet and sippin decaf lates all summer w/ this belly lol 😎 Fave 1/2?”
Chanel West Coast enjoys Jamaica vacay before baby
Chanel spent much of July updating from The Bahamas, where she and her model boyfriend Dom Fenison soaked up rays and celebrated their final months as a couple — minus the baby.
“Tropical sunsets 🌅 who else sees the angel in the clouds tho? Lol,” Chanel captioned a vacation snap as she once again showed off her bump last month.
Prior to announcing her pregnancy this summer, Chanel was making headlines for busting out workout moves and showing off her gym-honed body – often from her pink-painted garage gym. Chanel has even launched a YouTube fitness series.
“During the pandemic, I got really into working out on my own,” she told Flaunt. “Figuring out all of my own workouts. I have a mini Barbie looking gym in my garage, it’s really cute. The cuter the gym is, the cuter your workout clothes are, you get more “oh, I’m trying to look cute and do this.” I know a lot of good home workouts, I posted a couple of workout videos on my YouTube.”
Chanel West Coast all set to welcome baby girl
Chanel and Dom enjoyed a gender reveal confirming their little bundle of joy will be a girl.
Fans, meanwhile, can expect things to tone down a little from Chanel’s end.