Chanel West Coast needs opinions in bikini with iced coffee

Chanel West Coast close up. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is about to pop as she shows off her baby bump in a bikini.

The 33-year-old hasn’t abandoned the caffeine during her pregnancy, however.

Posting for her 3 million+ Instagram followers in a skimpy outfit on Monday, Chanel sizzled while lounging around in the sun and enjoying an iced latte to show off her sense of glam.

The MTV star was all bump as she nears welcoming her baby girl – showing it off in a white bikini and black mesh cover-up dress.

The No Plans rapper struck a comfy pose from an oversized and cushioned red couch while enjoying a sunny terrace setting.

Chanel posed with a takeout cup of iced coffee, with the second photo showing her sending the camera eye contact from behind shades. Both images also brought out Chanel’s love of high-end brands as she posed with a Chanel tote bag next to her.