This week marked the end of an era as television personality Chanel West Coast exited Ridiculousness after 12 years on the show.

And when one door closes, another opens, signifying a fresh start for the MTV star.

In Chanel’s case, that could mean a host of opportunities for the talented starlet, who has dabbled in fashion, music, and acting.

Luckily for fans, Chanel inked another deal before exiting the MTV show that helped make her a household name.

A subsequent post shed light on the upcoming venture and new chapter in Chanel’s life.

But, before making the announcement, the mother of one hinted at exciting news as she drummed up publicity for her major career shift.

Chanel West Coast hints at ‘big news’ with a mysterious share

The Instagram post, shared with Chanel’s 3.6 million followers, showed the beautiful brunette striking a pose while lounging on a blue tarp.

The former Ridiculousness star rocked a satin crop top with colorful floral designs.

Her dark tresses cascaded elegantly, with loose curls creating a stunning visual.

Chanel looked to the side, showing fabulous pearl earrings and a matching necklace. She gave a new meaning to the phrase “clutching one’s pearls,” revealing trendy french-manicured nails.

A caption accompanying the post added some mystery to Chanel’s share.

Chanel wrote, “Making my daydreams a reality 🌙✨ Big news coming Monday! Comment if you’re excited!”

Chanel didn’t keep fans in suspense for long.

Chanel West Coast announces Paramount business deal

The rapper kept her word and announced a new business venture with Paramount.

The partner of Dom Fenison shared a screenshot of a Variety article detailing her venture with the network.

In a statement with the publication, Chanel expressed gratitude and excitement.

Chanel said, “It’s time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer. My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv.”

And, it looks as if Chanel made her passion a reality with her latest move and Paramount deal.

Of course, Paramount has existed under the umbrella of the parent company, the MTV Entertainment Group — also the network that produced Ridiculousness. As the Variety article reported, Chanel plans to create scripted and unscripted content for the network.

However, it sounds as though Chanel will have more creative control with her new gig as the talent, executive producer, and creator.

Chanel continues to serve as an inspiration and a reminder that anything is possible as she conquers the world and laughs along the way.