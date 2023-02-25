Chanel West Coast showed her post-baby figure in a crop top and thigh-high split skirt.

The 34-year-old television personality looked summer-ready with the green top and matching bottoms.

She added a white jacket to complete the stylish look as she posed in front of the stairs at her home.

Chanel had her brunette hair styled straight with a middle part.

The Ridiculousness star posed with one hand on the stair handle and her other hand holding her white purse that matched her stylish heels in the first snap.

The beauty put one leg in front of the other to strike a pose in the thigh-high split skirt.

Like the rest of her body, her legs looked flawlessly gym-honed and toned.

In the Instagram post, she shared two photos and flashed a gorgeous smile in the second.

In the caption, she joked about the weather and asked which photo her 3.6 million followers prefer.

“The fit is giving tropical vacay, the weather is giving tropical storm lol Fave pic 1/2?” she wrote.

In November last year, Chanel gave birth to a baby girl named Bowie Breeze Fenison.

Chanel West Coast’s diet includes pizza and burgers

The rapper and reality TV star has a sensational physique and isn’t afraid to show it, and she achieved her look without a diet protocol.

Chanel’s strict workout regimen allows her to eat whatever she wants.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, she explained her philosophy when it comes to eating.

“You need to work out! I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets, but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis,” she said, continuing:

“I try to eat healthy but since I work out, I still enjoy a large pizza by myself! But In & Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout.”

Chanel frequently shares her workout videos on social media. She works out several times a week, using a combination of weightlifting and bodyweight exercises.

Chanel West Coast posed in a bikini for Coasty Swim

Chanel shared three stunning photos by a swimming pool to promote her swimwear brand, Coasty Swim. In the caption, she added, “Livin that @coastyswim life 👙 Fave 1-3?”

The rap star looked sensational with her hair in a bun and white-rimmed sunshades.

The bikini she put on in the photos is pink with colorful prints that would stand out on a beach day.

Coasty Swim is an eco-friendly brand that is designed in California. The brand’s swimwear has a small collection but comes in all sizes with a diverse product range, including skirts.