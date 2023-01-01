Chanel West Coast stunned in a silver outfit. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast was radiant in a shiny silver ensemble for a visit to Miami.

The silver outfit was comprised of a tiny silver skirt that perfectly hugged the outline of her hips and a matching crop top with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The outfit showed off her amazing curves and figure.

Chanel paired the outfit with white heels that elongated her legs and a white purse with a long strap that was over her left shoulder.

The TV personality wore her long brown hair down and parted in the middle so that the luscious locks could flow over her shoulders. Her makeup was pretty, with long lashes and pink lips.

Chanel’s overall look was radiant, confident, and gorgeous.

The rapper and singer posted her look to Instagram on Friday and included in her caption, “Miami mami ✨ Fave 1-4?” The post earned over 27,000 likes and over 900 comments.

Chanel West Coast models for Coasty Swim

Chanel has had much success throughout her career, which has made her a highly sought out to promote brands. She recently posted a stunning series of photos in a bikini to promote Coasty Swim.

Coasty Swim is an eco-friendly swimwear line that sells a variety of fashionable swimwear. It was designed in California, and it ships its products all over the world.

The 34-year-old star looked incredible in the pink and blue bikini that featured ruffles and showed off her curves. She was surrounded by a picture-perfect beach that featured rippling waves and soft sands under a blue sky.

Chanel included in her caption, “In the new @coastyswim bikini coming soon! Follow & shop now @coastyswim coastyswim.com

👙👙👙 Fave pic 1-3??”

Coasty Swim was likely happy with the promotion, as it earned over 47,000 likes and over 700 comments.

Chanel West Coast is gorgeous in a shiny dress

Chanel was absolutely gorgeous in a shiny dress as she welcomed the new year. She wore a glamorous minidress with sparkling material, and it featured a V-neck and cropped at the thighs.

The celebrity paired her dress with silver heels, a small silver purse, and several silver necklaces. Each increased the overall shine of her look and was perfect for a New Year’s celebration.

Chanel included in her caption, “Happy New Year!! Hope everyone had a great night and cheers to 2023 being a fresh start for us all!”

The post earned over 9,000 likes and over 300 comments.