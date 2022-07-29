Chanel West Coast in skimpy bikini shows ‘good’ life

Chanel West Coast close up. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is flaunting her fit figure in the final months of her pregnancy, this as she enjoys a sun-soaked Jamaica getaway with baby daddy and boyfriend, Dom Fenison.

The 33-year-old MTV star and rapper is expecting a baby girl as she eagerly awaits the arrival of her first child – it was bump game strong earlier this week as Instagram photos showed Chanel in a bikini.

Posing from steps and under blue skies, the Ridiculousness star sizzled as she flaunted a seriously stylish swim look, flaunting her toned legs and tan while in a pastel blue-and-yellow two-piece.

Adding in a sheer and lacy mesh cover-up, Chanel paired her ensemble with a swanky Chanel title bag, plus flat sandals, also matching her yellow-rimmed shades to her outfit.

Clearly living her best life, the star made fans swipe for the bump – here Chanel smiled while showing her bun in the oven. Further images focused on the designer accessories, with the slides revealed to also be from French designer Dior. In the final image, Chanel brought in model beau Dom for a smiling couples shot.

“Life is good. Fave 1-4?” a caption read.

Chanel West Coast thrilled to be pregnant with first child

Chanel broke the news of pregnancy in early June. She told E! News: “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby. I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.” West Coast has since enjoyed a gender reveal party as it’s confirmed she and Dom will welcome a baby girl.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life,” she added. “Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

Chanel West Coast is showing off the bump!

Chanel’s 3.6 million Instagram followers have been seeing her bump progress and lately, it’s looking big. Three days ago, she posed from shallow ocean waters while cradling her belly and modeling a multicolor two-piece.

Smiling in shades, Chanel wrote: “Baby’s first trip to Jamaica JM.” Chanel’s Instagram is followed by stars including socialite Paris Hilton and singer Madison Beer.