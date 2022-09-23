Chanel West Coast in lingerie needs opinions

Chanel West Coast posing for a photo. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Ridiculousness alum Chanel West Coast is expecting her baby girl very soon and is having the best maternity fashion moments as she awaits her bundle of joy.

Sharing a beautiful black-and-white photoshoot with her over 3 million Instagram followers Thursday night, the rapper and television personality posed in a pair of platform heels, a sheer tulle robe, and a pair of white underwear, all with her growing baby bump on full display.

The popular blonde-turned-brunette accessorized the look with a sparkling pair of dangly earrings and a rather glitzy necklace.

In one photo, the Los Angeles native smiled from ear to ear as she cradled her belly.

Chanel adorably captioned the pictures, “Ready to meet my little Princess,” then asking her fans which of the three photos were their favorite.

The 34-year-old is reportedly expecting her first child with California-based model Dom Fenison.

Chanel West Coast’s relationship With Dom Fenison

According to E! News, the couple were surprised to find out that they were expecting, but quickly adjusted to the news and the new changes that followed.

Calling her beau the “perfect balance” for her, Chanel shared the qualities that are sure to make Fenison a great father, telling E! News over the summer, “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life.”

“Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad,” the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star continued. “He’s just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier.”

Chanel also gushed about her boyfriend on her social media, writing in an Instagram post last month, “The sexiest, smartest, most loving man on earth is mine and the father of my child. I couldn’t be more grateful. I swear I’m going to do everything I can to make you the happiest man alive.”

Chanel’s hottest maternity looks

Though Chanel is preparing for motherhood, she definitely isn’t afraid to go there with her maternity fashions and wear clothes reminiscent of what she normally would.

Throughout the summer, the Fantasy Factory star has worn some of the most fashionable swimwear and seasonal clothes with her baby bump front and center.

Earlier this week, she posted a video on her social media of herself rocking a stellar green two-piece bikini from her swimwear line, Coasty Swim.



The mom-to-be also wore a colorful crop top and pants combo that showcased her figure and belly bump while on a trip to Las Vegas in early September, proving that she can embrace her new journey while also sporting daring fashion choices.