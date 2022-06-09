Chanel West Coast in lingerie for ‘MILF vibes’

Chanel West Coast shared a throwback pic, rocking some sexy lingerie while telling fans she was channeling her “MILF vibes.” Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast has seemed to be thoroughly enjoying every minute of her pregnancy since making the announcement to her fans last week that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were expecting their first child together.

Having previously kept the news under wraps while ensuring that she never revealed her growing bump online until she herself could inform the public, Chanel has since flaunted her baby belly all over the place.

Giving fans an eye-full in a floral mini-dress for the MTV Awards on Sunday and again in a leggy little black dress for the June 9th premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion, Chanel just took her pregnancy posts to the next level.

Chanel wore some sexy lingerie to bring on the ‘MILF vibes’

Showing herself in a sizzling black-and-white snap, Chanel put on quite a display in a lacy lingerie number, giving fans a mini throwback to a short time ago when she claimed she was a mere two months pregnant and her baby bump had yet to start popping.

As glowing and fit as she has ever been, Chanel looked like an old Hollywood-esque model, invoking the spirit of stunners like Raquel Welch and Cindy Crawford for her new post, which she captioned with “Milf vibes….”

The performer added, “Becoming a mother may be the scariest journey I’ve embarked on yet but I have never felt stronger, prettier, or more powerful than I do now. With a human growing inside of me I truly feel unstoppable. I’m going to make my baby proud 💪🏼🙏🏼🤍.”

Chanel could be seen wearing a see-through, lacy lingerie top that appeared to crop off at her thighs, her smooth legs on display as she sat in an ornate metal chair while tilting one knee up for a slight bend.

With plenty of skin peeking out from between the mesh petal patterning, Chanel also allowed the middle of her bust area to show through as the lingerie featured some sensual cut-outs that formed a criss-cross down her middle chest to where her belly button might be.

Chanel’s hair was cropped in a stunning bob that encircled her face a-la the famous Jackie Kennedy ‘do and some angular shades shrouded her eyes from the glaring sunshine.

Chanel recently stunned fans in a shirtless story share to show off her baby bump

This was not the first post in which the singer bared her body for a pregnancy show-off, having catapulted the internet into a frenzy just this week after posting a racy snap to her Instagram stories.

Chanel could be seen sunbathing while nearly nude, her underwear nowhere to be seen as her growing belly covered up her lower parts as a scalloped, pink bra was the only item of clothing adorning her upper half.

Adding a caption of “suns out, bumps out” Chanel was a glowing vision in her sensual pregnancy outfit choice as she made the early months of growing a human look glamorous and effortless.