Chanel West Coast in cheeky lingerie asks for opinions

Chanel West Coast, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, wowed on her Instagram page in a sexy lingerie set.

Chanel West Coast may be best known for her claim-to-fame on Rob Dyrdek’s reality television show Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, where the 33-year-old stunner first appeared as his receptionist, but Chanel has certainly made a name for herself away from the ties of others.

The MTV star, who has also dabbled in the music industry with some rapping, spread the word on her Instagram page recently that she was seeking opinions as she sexily arched her back while wearing risque lingerie.

Chanel, who bared her booty for the camera in a tight bikini at Coachella this April, got the internet shaking with her sultry snaps as she ensured that she gave viewers every angle possible.

Chanel West Coast arched her back and showed her assets in a sexy lingerie set

The brunette beauty shared two separate posts in her chosen attire, which were reminiscent of some shots Carmen Electra has taken in the past, looking like an old Hollywood glamour queen as she stretched out her lithe body to show off for the camera.

In Chanel’s first two-series post, which she captioned, “The most beautiful curve on a woman’s body is her smile” ~ Bob Marley 😁 Fave pic 1/2?,” the multi-talented personality first gave a classic booty-out pose, leaning her hands against her knees while arching forward and sticking out her behind, her hair tousled in an up-do while playfully toying with her dangling garter straps.

The second shot of the first series showed Chanel facing the other direction, her right side turned to the lens as she looked demurely downward towards the floor while tugging at a curtain panel.

Chanel’s second post in the lingerie attire displayed more of her physique as she sprawled out on a metallic-looking side table, giving the full view of her toned figure.

Captioning the two shots asking “1st or 2nd?,” Chanel first showed her front, resting one toned leg on top of the other while using her arms to push herself up slightly to reveal her ample chest, flat abs, and overall slim silhouette.

Pic number two of the second series gave a rear view of the entertainer’s body as she cheekily stretched her legs out while facing away from the camera and pushing her torso into a twist to show her face.

Chanel’s fans were there for her lingerie snaps

Chanel’s fans did not disappoint in their responses to her sensual displays and they made sure to share their thoughts and views while giving their votes for which pic they liked best.

“2nd! 😍,” said one person, in regards to the second photo in the second post.

“Oh lawdy lawdy you are ssssssssizzzzlin,” wrote someone else, while another chimed in saying, “Boffum!!” and someone else put in their vote for pic number two.

More fans flocked to Chanel’s first series of shots, writing, “Love #1 such a great throwback feel to it. You are amazing and gorgeous 😍,” “🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 you are backkkk I missed ur posts!!” and “🔥🔥🔥🔥oh my 🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

Chanel West Coast currently resides in Los Angeles and is currently single.