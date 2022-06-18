Chanel West Coast in cheeky bikini is ‘still slayin’

Chanel West Coast upped her pregnancy game recently as she posed in a cheeky bikini set that put her baby bump on full display, along with her sexy figure. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast got in touch with her sexy pregnancy side this week as she enjoyed some time on the deck of what looked to be a private yacht.

The star, who continues to be basking in the glow of her recently-announced pregnancy with her boyfriend Dom Fenison, upped her baby bump game as she put her middle on full display while wearing a tight bikini top and some cheeky bottoms.

Chanel rocked a butt-revealing bikini bottom and a busty top for her yacht display

The super-famous star, who first made her claim to fame under the tutelage of television personality Rob Dyrdek on his hit MTV show Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory in the early-to-mid 2000s, has been unabashedly flaunting her burgeoning baby bump all around since telling the media she was expecting her first child.

Chanel debuted her growing belly first in a tight, floral dress at this year’s MTV Awards before then moving on that week to give another show-off in a sexy black dress at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere.

Now, the sensation has tapped into her bikini-clad, summertime vibes as she has gracefully transitioned from her more covered-up attire to traditional, beach-infused swimwear.

Sharing the two new snaps to her Instagram page, captioned with, “5 months pregnant where?🤷🏼‍♀️😂 still slayin in a bikini 👙,” Chanel got some sun and some photography time in all at once as she did what she does best and utilized the space around her as her personal posing platform and backdrop.

Wearing a floral, bandeau-style bikini top with ruffled, capped sleeves that fell over her shoulders for added effect, Chanel looked stunning as she knelt near the prow of the vessel to throw her hips around and push out her baby belly while also giving her booty a pop in cheeky, purple bottoms.

Chanel recently posed in her underwear

While the star continues to undoubtedly enjoy whatever time off she is allowing herself to have at the moment, Chanel also seems to be practicing perfecting her baby bump poses and reveals.

The star recently had the internet in a frenzy after she sneaked a very sexy photo into her Instagram stories section to give fans an up-close-and-personal glance at her changing body.

Posing in just a purple bra with no underwear visible to the eye, Chanel stunned as she sunbathed for “suns out, bumps out” time.

Chanel currently resides in Los Angeles, California, and released the music video for her song Time&Space featuring rapper Ill Nicky a couple of weeks ago.