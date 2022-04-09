Chanel West Coast in braless minidress for L.A. weather

Chanel West Coast posing in her bedroom. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast has been celebrating the L.A. weather while stunning in a skimpy minidress. The Ridiculousness star put her figure on display in three sizzling photos shared via her Instagram ahead of the weekend, thrilling her 3.6 million followers and making it both a leggy affair and a designer one.

Shouting out luxury Italian designer Versace, the “Karl” hitmaker upped her $$$ game, posting in a silky and multicolor shirt worn off-the-shoulder, also flaunting her pandemic weight loss via her plunging and lingerie-style minidress.

Chanel West Coast gives sunshine the thumbs-up

Snapped on a stone wall and surrounded by flowering shrubbery, the MTV star flicked her ponytail as she modeled a cleavage-baring and braless black minidress with thin spaghetti straps. Chanel posed with her toned pins on show while in chunky and gold high heels, with the footwear matching pops of gold on her green, pink, and black shirt.

Tagging Versace as she also showcased a gold necklace, hoop earrings, and massive tinted shades, the former Fantasy Factory star returned with a sexy crouch via a swipe, here very much losing her shirt as she offered a side view and sent out major attitude, plus her plump pout.

The America’s Sweetheart rapper, making 2020 headlines for her debut album, added hip-hop energy in her closing shot as she posed back to the camera. Here, West Coast sent out some hand gesturing that fans might have interpreted as a bit of a middle finger – on one hand, anyway.

“Another beautiful day in LA,” Chanel wrote with a cute emoji, adding: “Fave 1-3 tho?”

Chanel West Coast shops high-end

The former Fashion Nova influencer continues to splash the cash via her designer outfits. In 2021 and 2022, it’s been heavy on the Moschino, Dior, and Fendi, with March posts this year seeing her focus on British designer Burberry. Chanel’s own middle name is a designer brand – it’s also no secret that she adores French label Chanel, having dedicated her “Karl” track to the brand’s deceased director, Karl Lagerfeld.

Chanel has also opened up about her name. In 2013, the rapper (born Chelsea Chanel Dudley) spoke to Fashionista.

“Well Chanel’s my middle name. It’s funny, my mom, when she got pregnant with me, she lived in New York, so my first name is Chelsea after where she lived–she lived in Chelsea–and my middle name is Chanel because that was her favorite perfume,” she said.