Chanel West Coast in bodycon dress shows off giant baby bump

Chanel West Coast continues to stun while showing off her growing baby bump. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Even as she nears the end of her pregnancy, rapper Chanel West Coast proved she can still kill it in a skintight dress.

The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Dom Fenison in November. The couple took to Instagram earlier this summer with a gender reveal, informing followers that they would be having a baby girl.

With steady pregnancy updates to her fans on social media, Chanel has been vulnerable with her following when it comes to her mindset on becoming a mother.

When it comes to her fashion, however, the TV personality has shown no signs of slowing down her style game.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share her latest outfit, which was a skintight, pink bodycon dress that hugged every inch of her bump.

Chanel finished off her look with a pair of large sunglasses, sparkly multicolored sneakers, and a metallic weekender bag.

Chanel West Coast stuns in a bodycon dress for a road trip

With added text over the photo, Chanel told her followers where she was headed in her eye-catching ensemble — to the car.

“Road trip ready,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Although she seemed to have posted the photo with confidence, she shared a follow-up video saying it didn’t do her outfit enough justice. “So, I couldn’t get the cutest picture, decided to take a video instead,” she said.

“I am literally the cutest pregnant chick,” she continued as she posed in the mirror and blew a kiss to the camera.

Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel dishes on her experience with pregnancy

Being a first-time mother, Chanel recently shared her feelings on how pregnancy has been treating her thus far. She shared a few photos from a maternity shoot that showed her holding on to her baby bump while wearing a one-shouldered dress.

In the caption, Chanel claimed that being pregnant has been the most amazing feeling she has ever experienced. Although she has faced struggles throughout the past few months, particularly with lack of sleep and dealing with constant heartburn, she said that there is no better sacrifice when it comes to bringing her baby into the world.

She continued to say that the things she used to stress about, such as her body image and music career, don’t even phase her anymore.

“Now, all I care about is my baby girl. I want her to be healthy, happy, and have full support in following her dreams. I have a new feeling of calm and inner peace, and none of the nonsense I used to worry about is worth my time anymore,” Chanel said.

She continued, “Nothing I do is about me now. It’s all about her and our family, and i’m so happy she has the best Daddy in the world by our side. She is my little angel and I cannot wait to meet her.”

Fans can expect more updates from Chanel as she nears the end of her pregnancy in the coming weeks.