Chanel West Coast has been putting in the hard work to get her body back into pre-baby shape.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Chanel welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bowie Breeze, back in November with her partner Dom Fenison.

Chanel has been adjusting to motherhood easily and often gushes about her love for baby Bowie.

And while she’s busy raising her little one and focusing on her family of three, that hasn’t stopped Chanel from getting back into the gym and working on her fitness.

Chanel recently stepped out for a movie premiere and gave her fans and followers a look at her progress.

The new mom is known for her bold fashion choices, and while the black minidress may seem like a muted option for the star, the figure-flattering number had temperatures rising.

Chanel West Coast steps out in curve-hugging little black dress

Over on her Instagram Stories, Chanel shared a mirror selfie with her followers, documenting her recent night out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, Shotgun Wedding.

The black satin number included ruche detailing around the hips, and the dress’ hemline landed near the top of Chanel’s thighs.

Chanel shares a full-body mirror selfie while attending a recent movie premiere. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

In contrast with the form-fitting bottom half, the top of the dress had long sleeves that bunched at the petite brunette’s wrists.

Chanel used the dress’ plunging neckline to add multiple chain necklaces for accessories, and a small matching black clutch added another sparkle.

Completing the outfit, Chanel paired the dress with an impressive, chunky, strappy black heel which allowed her bright red pedicure to stand out.

Chanel opted to wear her hair up in a high ponytail, with her light brown tresses cascading down over her shoulders.

In another slide posted to her Instagram Stories, Chanel captured her glamorous makeup for the evening with a selfie.

Chanel stuns with glamorous makeup. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

The mom of one went bright, with multiple shades of purple adorning her eyelids. As for her lip, Chanel went with a neutral pink lip shade covered with a glassy lip gloss.

Chanel poses to promote her Coasty Swim brand

While Chanel may be working to shed some of her baby weight, the lovely co-host of Ridiculousness isn’t shy about her fantastic curves.

In a separate post to Instagram, Chanel promoted her Coasty Swim brand by donning one of her swimwear line’s bold designs.

With a look over her shoulder, while she enjoyed drinks poolside, Chanel asked her followers to rank her fun poses.

“Livin that @coastyswim life 👙 Fave 1-3?” her post read, in part.