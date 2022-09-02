Chanel West Coast in bikini on the beach for business

Chanel West Coast close up. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is stunning in a skimpy bikini on the beach, and with big news.

The MTV star and rapper is known for dabbling in the clothing business. Alongside being CEO of her LOL Cartel merch line, she’s now the big boss of Coasty Swim.

Shortly before the weekend, Chanel updated her Instagram to promote her new swimwear line, also showing off her massive baby bump. The No Plans rapper is expecting a baby girl with model boyfriend Dom Fenison.

The Friday photos showed Chanel looking healthy and glowing as she showcased her huge bump while on sands.

Posing in a mint-green bikini, the Ridiculousness star sizzled with her golden tan, also showing off her tattoos. The cap-sleeve bikini top hid the bump at first as Chanel was photographed close up, although anyone swiping saw what’s to come.

Chanel wore her long locks down and slightly curled, also rocking tinted shades.

The 33-year-old shared a total of three photos, with the final one seeing her rock a sheer sarong knotted just below her waist. In a caption, Chanel told fans: “Just launched my new swimwear line @coastyswim! Pregnant, but you know I’m still modeling my own bikinis lol Fave pic 1-3?” She also dropped a link to the Coasty Swim website for fans to shop her range.

Chanel West Coast joins celebs retailing swimwear

The celebrity swimwear era is truly here. Reality stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, plus Kylie Jenner sell pool pieces, as do model Gigi Hadid, actress Demi Moore, and Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld. Also offering up beachwear are model Elizabeth Hurley and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

Chanel, meanwhile, is happy to be a girl of many talents.

Chanel West Coasts thinks multiple talents is best

Speaking on the LA Weekly Weekly podcast, the L.A. native revealed:

“I think that – especially these days – people get bored so easily and there is so much content that it’s much better to be a triple-threat and do more than one thing… if you have multiple talents I think that’s going to go a lot further these days because people want content and they want to be entertained, and the more you do the better.”

Here, the star also mentioned her Coasty cannabis line, stating, “Coasty – it’s very fitting for being Chanel West Coast’s. I wanted it to be a very easy, breezy sounding name.”