Chanel West Coast in bikini celebrates new swimwear brand

Chanel West Coast close up. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast might be about to pop, but she hasn’t abandoned her latest business venture.

The MTV star is now weeks away from welcoming her first baby, but that isn’t all she’s welcoming.

Fans have been getting regular reminders that Chanel has launched her Coasty Swim line, this as a string of Instagram updates let fans know that you don’t have to be Kim Kardashian to branch into swimwear.

In a recent post, Chanel delighted her 3 million+ followers with beachy shots as she posed in mint-green swimwear, with the snaps also showing off the 33-year-old’s massive baby bump.

Chanel updated last weekend, opening with a classy photo of herself posing on golden sands and amid lapping waves. She wore a strapless and cap sleeve bikini top in pale green, adding in matching briefs and a sheer coordinating sarong that fell to the ground.

Glowing with her golden tan, Chanel posed back to the camera as she hid her bump, although other promo shots for Coasty Swim have been showing off the bun in the oven. Chanel wore her dark locks down and slightly curled, also rocking a pair of shades and gold hoop earrings.

In a caption, the No Plans rapper wrote, “My new swimwear line @coastyswim is available for pre orders! Shop now www.coastyswim.com Like & comment if you’re feelin it 🙏🏼.”

Chanel West Coast branches into swimwear

Three days ago, and once again promoting her new brand, Chanel had posed in her bandeau bikini top while showing off her stunning figure during the same shoot.

“Just launched my new swimwear line @coastyswim! Pregnant, but you know I’m still modeling my own bikinis lol Fave pic 1-3?” she wrote, clearly asking fans to weigh in on the looks.

Chanel West Coast gearing up to welcome baby girl

Chanel is expecting a baby girl with model boyfriend Dom Fenison.

She announced her pregnancy in June, with a gender reveal party afterward confirming her baby is a girl.

On August 18, the L.A. native shared a stunning baby bump shot as she gushed over expecting.

“Being pregnant is truly the most amazing experience in my life. There is no better feeling than being sober, clear minded, and knowing that you are bringing another life into this world. It’s definitely not easy with the lack of breath and sleep and having terrible heartburn after every bite I take lol but every moment of suffering I know is a sacrifice for my baby coming into this world,” she wrote as part of her lengthy caption.