Chanel West Coast lived up to her name as the beautiful MTV star enjoyed some time in Las Vegas with her partner, Dom Fenison, for some live entertainment.

The television personality has been hard at work, promoting her freshly launched swimwear line, Coasty Swim.

On top of bringing a new label into the world, Chanel also ushered a new life onto the planet with her daughter, Bowie Breeze, born in November. To say that Chanel was due for a parents’ night out would be an understatement.

Therefore, when she and her man jetted off to Vegas, fans weren’t surprised.

However, the look that Chanel served up turned heads.

She shared a jam-packed Instagram carousel with her followers, chronicling her exciting evening. The social media share contained seven parts, and it was difficult to choose a favorite, with each shot appearing better than the next.

Chanel West Coast enjoys UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas with partner

Chanel started the carousel strong as she struck a pose in a beautifully styled picture featuring symmetry, color, and a lot of fashion. The brunette beauty extended her arms to each side, resting her hands on a marble-top armoire.

Behind her, a bright wall with multiple shades of green served as the backdrop with gold light fixtures, adding some texture. There were also yellow vases, adding a mirror effect and another pop of contrast.

But, of course, Chanel was the star of the picture. She wore a long-sleeved, light-colored dress with sheer panels featured throughout the garment. The gown had a short hem, and she paired it with strappy peep-toe heels and a sparkly silver bag.

Chanel’s hair was gorgeous, with a half-up, half-down style and curls cascading past her shoulders. She also had pieces of bangs framing her face, and glittery earrings sticking out from her tresses.

The second shot was similar, with Chanel angling her body slightly.

For the third image, Chanel posed in a hotel room with semi-sheer curtains as the backdrop.

A swipe right saw Chanel with her man as the two color-coordinated, complementing one another perfectly.

Other images saw highlights from the big fight where Jon Jones was victorious.

The carousel had something for everyone with fashion, fighting, and scenery.

Chanel West Coast creates Coasty Swim with a special message

Chanel dropped Coasty Swim last year right before giving birth to her daughter.

As Chanel told 360 Magazine, she had a few goals in mind when creating her brand.

First, she wanted to create something affordable, with individual pieces costing $65 and sets retailing for $130.

Secondly, Chanel sought to convey a body-positive brand with sizes ranging from XS to XL. To further accomplish her body-positive goal, Chanel revealed that larger sizes would soon be available.

Finally, Coasty Swim products are eco-friendly.

Chanel revealed, “I wanted to create a line of swimwear that was colorful, sexy, and fun. I also wanted to create a line that was safe for our planet.”