Chanel West Coast goes ‘hot mom’ in undies & thigh-highs

Chanel West Coast is giving a nod to her upcoming motherhood as she goes “hot mom” from a balcony and poses in underwear, short shorts, and thigh-high boots.

The MTV star, 33, is nearing the end of her pregnancy as she and model boyfriend Dom Fenison expect their baby girl – she’s also been reminding fans that not every photo on her Instagram comes with a bump.

Sharing a series of sizzling throwbacks recently, Chanel showed off her pre-pregnancy figure as she showcased an impressive set of abs while in a glam look, with the caption giving a nod to her soon-to-be “mom” status.

Stunning the camera in tight and high-waisted cream briefs, the rapper and Ridiculousness star drew attention to her gym-honed waistline as she also modeled an embellished bra, with the two-piece accessorized via a statement pair of boots rising to her thighs.

Going for old-school Hollywood vibes, Chanel added in soft-curled hair as she smoldered, writing:

“She’s a hot mom,” then asking fans to pick their favorite image from the two shared.

Chanel West Coast wants to make ‘deeper’ music

Chanel has opened up on how she feels motherhood may change her music. Giving fans a heads-up this summer as she spoke to Hollywood Life, the No Plans hitmaker revealed: “The beauty is that I have all of this like time to record.” She added:

“I already got the party records on lock, you know, we already got all of that vibe. And now I want to just make some like deeper, more thoughtful music that just is really inspirational for other mothers to listen to. So it’ll be a little bit more deep subject matters.”

Chanel West Coast plans to ‘tone things down’ with baby

The hard-hitting rapper also hinted that her image might change overall with the arrival of her first child.

“I mean, you know, I know that there’s some people out there who have kids and still make a lot of ratchet stuff, but I was like, ‘Let’s tone it down a little bit,’” she continued. Chanel announced her pregnancy in early June, ahead of a gender reveal party confirming her baby is a girl.

Chanel and Dom have also been enjoying their final months as a solo couple minus a child – they’ve been vacationing in Jamaica, with plenty of beachy photos showing Chanel’s impressive and blossoming bump. Chanel has not confirmed her exact due date.