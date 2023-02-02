Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but celebrities like Chanel West Coast aren’t waiting for February 14 to get the party started.

Yesterday, Chanel took to social media to share a bunch of content from a ColourPop event. Chanel was in the house, celebrating the launch of the ColourPop products and showing her famous curves.

The gathering truly lived up to its name, with colorful decorations featuring romantic colors like pink and red, in honor of the special day.

The Ridiculousness star shared a jam-packed IG carousel with her 3.6 million followers, and she was all smiles, as usual.

Chanel posted videos with fans, selfies from the rooftop, and all-around delightful content.

It looked like no expense was spared, with over-the-top bouquets of roses, rivaling Chanel in height. There were also colorful balloons and life-sized teddy bears– all honoring the day of love.

Chanel West Coast celebrates ColourPop with a festive gathering

The MTV personality started the carousel strong with a shot featuring the plushy bear. Chanel donned a low-cut pink dress and white and pink sneakers. Her beautiful long brown hair had a side part, with soft curls cascading past her shoulders. She held a sparkly pink purse while posing in front of a pink bench, serving feminine vibes.

A swipe right saw Chanel with a white faux fur jacket, adding an elegant look to her outfit.

There was even a hand-made arch of balloons in varying shades of pink, adding to the love in the air.

From the rooftop, the Los Angeles skyline was clearly visible, serving as a beautiful backdrop. Rose petals littered the floor, making the ambiance just a bit more romantic.

Chanel was seen with her friends, laughing and having a great time. Even though the launch of ColourPop was the main event, it was clear that the real focus of the day was spending time with friends and enjoying the love of the holiday season.

The reality TV star has a lot on her plate, including her daughter Bowie Breeze, and her new swimwear line.

Chanel West Coast launches Coasty Swim

Last week, Chanel did a feature for 360 magazine, where she modeled her designs and celebrated Coasty Swim’s latest products.

For the shoot, Chanel wore the Ocean Breeze Top with the Ocean Breeze Bottoms, a set retailing for $130, like all Coasty Swim sets.

She matched the mint green bikini with a semi-sheer Ocean Breeze Skirt, retailing for $59.95.

Coasty Swim launched last September with individual items retailing for $65 and sets costing $130.

The body-positive brand has a combination of sizes, ranging from XS to XL, but that will soon change with wider size availability.