Chanel West Coast flaunts her coconuts in bikini

Chanel West Coast close up. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is getting in her nutrients the fresh way as she flaunts her coconuts while bikini-clad.

The MTV star and rapper has her 3.6 million Instagram followers glued to her updates as her baby bump grows, and a new photo is showing that it’s blossoming.

Posting over the weekend, the No Plans hitmaker showed off her bump and poolside perks, posing with a massive coconut and straw setup and joking that she looks like the fruit.

Two photos showed the Ridiculousness favorite seated on a tan towel under a parasol awning, backed by a swish resort pool with palms dotted around.

Outfitted in a skimpy yellow bikini, Chanel covered up a little via a black mesh dress, but she didn’t hide her bump as she added shades and a chic straw hat with colorful stripes. A swipe right showed the L.A. native grinning as she modeled the same outfit.

“Lookin like a coconut while drinking a coconut. Fave pic 1 or 2?” a caption read.

Chanel had announced that she was pregnant with her first child back on June 2. She’s expecting baby #1 with boyfriend Dom Fenison and debuted her bump on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Chanel West Coast reveals changed plans amid upcoming baby

The hard-hitting rapper, who released her America’s Sweetheart album in 2020, has opened up on how becoming a mother may change what fans hear in her music. “I mean, you know, I know that there’s some people out there who have kids and still make a lot of ratchet stuff, but I was like, ‘Let’s tone it down a little bit,’” she told Hollywood Life.

“I want my kids to be able to listen to my music one day and be proud and not be like, ‘Whoa, what was my mom talking about?’ It’s so funny because I already am just so much more conscious about the subject matter of what I’m talking about,” she added.

Chanel West Coast will bring ‘deep subject matters’

The former Fantasy Factory face, who raps about bling, and success, and injects a heavy dose of profanity into her lyrics, continued, “And now I want to just make some like deeper, more thoughtful music that just is really inspirational for other mothers to listen to. So it’ll be a little bit more deep subject matters.”

In late June, Chanel revealed that she and Dom are expecting a baby girl.