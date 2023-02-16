Chanel West Coast may be devoting most of her time to being a new mom, but she also clearly knows how important it is to take time away from her baby and reset.

After welcoming her adorable daughter Bowie Breeze with her boyfriend Dom Fenison in November, Chanel has used her social media page to post a multitude of cute videos and photos of her baby girl, and it’s evident Chanel can’t get enough of her bundle of joy.

However, as all new parents would be well-aware, having solo time away from the baby is crucial to restoring personal calm, and Chanel proved with her recent posts that she knows how to take care of herself in the most luxurious ways.

Kicking things off with a stunning selfie, Chanel posed in the bathroom of her swanky-looking hotel room, holding up her golden-cased phone for a mirror snap.

Donning white-rimmed sunglasses over her eyes, Chanel sported a plush white bathrobe and captioned the shot, “Wednesday.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chanel shared a series of other pics from her day away from her baby, seeming to be enjoying solo time without her boyfriend as she soaked up some rays and reveled in her self-care time.

Chanel West Coast poses in a robe for a spa day. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast enjoys a spa day alone

For her second snap, Chanel shared a still of herself holding a champagne flute filled with a bubbly beverage with the tag “Spa Day.”

Chanel West Coast holds up a glass of a bubbly drink. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Another shot showed fans that Chanel’s choice of spa was located near the ocean, with the former MTV star sharing a stunning still of the sea.

Brilliant blue skies spread out in front of her, making for a postcard-perfect capture as waves lapped the sand and dark rocks made up the foreground.

Chanel West Coast shares an ocean view from her spa day. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel then shared one final fun photo from her room, seen lying down on her bed while wearing a long-sleeved pajama top.

Her brown locks spread out around her head, which rested on a plump pillow, and she captioned the pic, “Sooo cozy.”

Chanel West Coast shares a snap from bed. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Although Chanel has mostly been focused on adjusting to motherhood and her musical career, the star has also made sure to devote time to her swimwear line.

Chanel West Coast is the founder of Coasty Swim

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Chanel recently posed for 360 magazine to model some items from her label Coasty Swim.

Chanel looked amazing with her hair tied half back and dark shades over her eyes, complete with an ocean view in front of her.

The singer went with her line’s Ocean Breeze Top with the Ocean Breeze Bottoms with a sheer skirt over the bottom half.

A dive into the Coasty Swim website shows that the line is full of pastel-infused colors as pinks, blues, and turquoise hues splash the page when a user clicks on the Collections tab.

As with many celebrity swim and clothing lines, Coasty Swim boasts items with somewhat hefty price tags.

The pink Princess top and matching Princess bottoms run for $65 each, while the Ocean Breeze top and bottoms that Chanel donned for her magazine spread sell for the same.

The Ocean Breeze skirt she wore over her bottoms in her photo shoot sells for just under $60.

Aiming to appeal to a wide range of people, the line currently comes in sizes ranging from XS up to XL, though Chanel has plans to expand into more sizing options.