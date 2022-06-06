Chanel West Coast debuts baby bump in mini-dress at MTV Awards

Chanel West Coast took the MTV red carpet by storm last night. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

This weekend, Chanel West Coast was a busy lady, putting herself more firmly in the media spotlight with two major life events.

The singer and television personality, 33, first got the internet buzzing up a storm when she announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, a few short days ago and then had heads turning at last night’s MTV Awards show.

Chanel West Coast wowed in a skin-tight mini-dress that showed off her baby bump

Showing up on the red carpet rocking a floral, skin-tight, mini-dress, Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, stole the show in her jaw-dropping outfit that put her baby bump on full display for the first time since she announced she was pregnant.

The performer turned up, and turned heads, in the vibrant gown which had splashes of realistic-looking pink flowers all around it along with a black background and striking streaks of green leaves that cut across the black for a stunning design.

Chanel kept her long locks back in a fancy, low-hanging ponytail while leaving two thick pieces of hair down to frame her fame, which was made-up with subtle glossy lips, smokey eyes, and a golden foundation.

Sharing the snaps to her Instagram page later in the evening, Chanel was a vision as she looked confident in her sexy get-up, which was completed with some shiny black heels.

Chanel put her beau on display as her arm candy, pulling her man along with her as the pair adorably linked arms, side-cuddled, and shared some love with their unborn baby, with Dom being seen putting his hand on her belly as the two beamed for the cameras.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chanel spread the love for her boyfriend in a recent interview

Following news of her pregnancy, Chanel took some time to chat with E! about her upcoming new duties as a first-time mom while also gushing about her soon-to-be baby daddy.

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” Chanel shared with the publication, adding “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

She went on to fawn over her boyfriend, whom the singer was linked to only just a few short months ago, telling E! that “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life” and that “raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad.”

She finished by saying “He’s just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”