Chanel West Coast looks stunning in her vibrant athletic fit as she shares her new journey with her fans. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast has been incredibly busy lately between her successful career in television hosting and, of course, being a mother to her new daughter.

The 34-year-old Ridiculousness host recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl with boyfriend Dom Fenison, who they named Bowie Breeze.

Now with their baby being over eight weeks old, Chanel is back to hitting the gym.

In her most recent share, the celeb shared the start of her fitness journey post-pregnancy.

Chanel was kind enough to take to her Instagram with the helpful video as she geared up in a beautiful athletic fit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star definitely treated her 3.6 million followers with some motivational yet scenic shots.

Chanel West Coast shares her workout journey in her gorgeous athletic fit

In the video that Chanel provided, the new mother was seen doing a variety of hard-hitting workouts that were focused on training her whole body.

In typical Chanel fashion, she wore a flashy yet, stylish fit for the workout session.

She wore a matching two-piece set that included a multi-colored sports bra, along with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts.

She coordinated the printed set with a pair of black and white training shoes which gave her extra support during the session.

She then had her long brown locks pulled back into a ponytail which helped her perform her absolute best during the circuit.

As expected, Chanel went with a more naturally glowing face for the video clip, as she wore absolutely no makeup while training.

For her workout, Chanel sat on her black yoga mat to perform some glute-focused exercises along with a couple of core reps.

She then went from her mat to the standing position to perform a couple of back and bicep workouts as she held some light weights in her hands.

Overall, Chanel still looked phenomenal as she succeeded in her workout for the day.

Fans certainly gravitated toward this post as well, as it received 35.5k likes and over 600 expressive fans in the comment section.

She captioned the post, “It’s snap back season! I’ll be showing some of my journey from pregnancy to getting back in shape on my Tik Tok & YouTube. New #WestcoastWorkouts videos coming soon! 💪🏼 #staytuned PS: Follow my trainer @reeselewistraining_ and get his 5-week workout program!”

Chanel West Coast teamed up with ColourPop Cosmetics

In another Instagram post, Chanel teamed up with beauty company ColourPop Cosmetics as she promoted their Muppets Collection.

ColourPop Cosmetics is a high-end beauty company that sells 100% cruelty-free and wallet-friendly products.

In one of its newer launches, the company incorporated The Muppets Collection, which included a variety of vibrant-colored eye shadows, lip glosses, and pink glitter gel.

However, in the post, Chanel was gifted the products by her boyfriend as she shared her admiration for all of the products that the collection included.

She captioned the post, “My love got me “The Muppets collection” makeup set from @colourpopcosmetics but someone stole it from me…wait for the end 😂❤️🎄 #ad.”