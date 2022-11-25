Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison spotted out with baby Bowie

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison were spotted out and about with their newborn daughter, Bowie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were spotted out and about for the first time with their daughter, Bowie. The photo was snapped on November 23, 2022, and saw the family of three walking through a parking lot.

The sighting was one of the first glimpses of West Coast and Bowie since Bowie’s birth. West Coast and Fenison just welcomed baby Bowie Breeze Fenison on November 2.

West Coast started sharing official photos of Bowie a week after her birth. While photos were taken in the hospital and from home, it seemed the two were ready for a quick outing too.

She and Fenison were spotted in a parking garage in Los Angeles, California, and Bowie was with them. The baby could be glimpsed sleeping in a baby carrier that Fenison held.

The two went casual for the outing as they walked beside one another. West Coast could be seen gesturing with her hands as she explained something to Fenison.

Meanwhile, she wore all-white as she paired a white sleeveless crop top with a pair of white pants and a white sweater tied around her waist. She also wore a purse slung over her shoulders and a golden watch on her wrist.

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison spotted with Bowie

West Coast topped off her look with a pair of comfortable-looking white and blue sneakers.

Fenison stood a few steps behind West Coast, holding Bowie’s carrier in one hand. He had a pair of sunglasses, too, which he wore folded and hanging from the collar of his shirt.

For his casual look, he donned a grey crew neck sweater with the word “ESSENTIALS” on it and a pair of blue jeans. He finished his look with a pair of white high-top sneakers.

Chanel West Coast, Dom Fenison, and baby Bowie enjoyed their first outing as a family of three. Pic credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Shortly after the two were spotted on their first outing with Bowie, they celebrated their first holiday with her. West Coast shared with her social media followers what their first Thanksgiving with Bowie looked like.

She shared a total of four photos, revealing she spent the day with Fenison and Bowie. She and Fenison were all smiles as they posed with Bowie who wore a t-shirt with a turkey on it and an adorable brown bow and matching skirt with polka dots.

West Coast called it the “best Thanksgiving ever” and expressed her gratitude for her boyfriend and baby.

West Coast had a difficult labor

West Coast has appeared to be in good spirits in her recent photos, despite going through a difficult labor. She admitted on November 9, in Bowie’s birth announcement, that she had to undergo a C-section.

She spent several hours in labor before undergoing the C-section, which she described as the scariest moment of her life. She had previously also referred to her pregnancy as “high-risk.”

However, she had anticipated that she would be able to birth her baby naturally once she went into labor. As a result, she revealed to People that she wasn’t “mentally prepared” for a C-section.

The procedure was necessary, though, as Bowie started losing oxygen during the long hours of labor. West Coast also indicated the procedure was more difficult because she has medical anxiety.

Fortunately, the procedure went well, and West Coast called it the best moment of her life when she finally got to hold Bowie.

As for her recovery, she admitted it has been rough. However, she also stated that Bowie is a “chill” baby and that her boyfriend has been a big help to her during this time.

In addition to being well enough to go out, she has also been working on her swimwear line, Coasty Swim, and on her music while recovering and enjoying time with Bowie.